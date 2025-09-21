Dick Bransford Joins Team at Merit Investment Bank as Managing Director
Seattle, WA, September 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- McGavock Dickinson (“Dick”) Bransford, CM&AA joins as Managing Director at Merit Investment Bank.
Dickinson Bransford is a trusted investment banker with over two decades of M&A and capital markets experience, advising technology-driven and innovation-focused companies across cleantech, MedTech, semiconductor testing, advanced manufacturing, healthcare, and business services.
At Merit, Dickinson focuses on clean energy, electrification, mobility, resource efficiency, and enabling digital technologies. His perspective combines investment banking expertise with hands-on leadership experience as a founder, VP corporate strategy, and executive across both B2B and B2C markets.
Before Merit, he founded ClimatX.Capital, was a Managing Director at Mid-Market Securities, and co-owned a business brokerage.
He holds the Certified Merger & Acquisition Advisor (CM&AA) credential and Series 79 and 63 securities licenses.
A native of Nashville, he earned his business degree from the University of Texas at Austin and later completed an International Executive MBA at California State University East Bay, with global coursework in Asia and Europe.
Merit Investment Bank | 3312 Rosedale St. NW, Suite 110, Gig Harbor, WA 98335 | Office: 253.327.1490 | www.MeritInvestmentBank.com
Contact
Merit Investment Bank
Chad Dickens
914-539-0917
Chad Dickens
914-539-0917
