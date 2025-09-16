Christian College Celebrates 25 Years of Excellence
Purcellville, VA, September 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Founded out of the homeschooling movement by Dr. Michael P. Farris, Patrick Henry College (PHC) opened its doors 25 years ago with a promise to equip the next generation to lead the nation and shape the culture for Christ and for liberty. Today, PHC continues to deliver on that promise. This fall, PHC welcomed the largest freshman class in its history, and has a current enrollment of nearly 450 students. Despite its youth and size, PHC has a record of success that few colleges, Christian or otherwise, can match.
One of the Finest Pre-Law Institutions in America
PHC’s legal preparation meets or exceeds the level of any college or university, including the Ivy League. The following are just a few of PHC’s accomplishments over the last 25 years.
(1) PHC is the #1 college in America for forensics (advocacy in Moot Court, Mock Trial, and Civic Debate)
(1.a) 14 Moot Court National Championships (No other college has more than two)
· Perennially the #1 Program in the nation
· Beat Yale for the 2025 championship
· Beat Oxford twice, once in the United Kingdom and once in the United States
· World Moot Court Champions, competing against international law schools
(1.b) Mock Trial – Simulated Civil & Criminal Trials
· Consistent Top-10 finishes, often with two teams in the Top 10% of the nation
· Multiple All-American awards
(1.c) Civic Debate
· Perennial championship contenders in multiple formats, including the prestigious Transatlantic Debates, hosted by the École de guerre in Paris, France
(2) 6 PHC graduates have clerked for the United States Supreme Court within the last ten years
(3) Among the highest LSAT scores in the nation, rivaling Yale and Harvard
(3.a) PHC’s 4-year LSAT average is 169.6, which is above the nation's 95th percentile
(3.b) 100% Acceptance into law school
A Groundbreaking Strategic Intelligence Program That Is Still First in Class
Starting as a concentration of the Government program, PHC’s Strategic Intelligence in National Security (SI) major is the premier program for placing highly effective, ethically sound, and patriotic young men and women in the intelligence community, where they are needed now more than ever.
(1) PHC is the only Christian college certified by the International Association for Intelligence Education (IAFIE)
(2) The SI program, through its special projects, regularly assists the federal government with Border Security, Human Trafficking, International Strategy, and even Organized Crime and Corruption
(3) Atlantic Council Regional Cyber 9/12 champions in 2024 and runners up in 2025
External Validation and Political Influence
Despite its young age, PHC is already a tremendous influence in the political and cultural affairs of our nation. PHC graduates have achieved the following:
(1) Elected member to Congress
(2) Two state Solicitor Generals
(3) Press Secretaries at the White House, FBI, Pentagon, and Congress
(4) The youngest-ever member elected to the Washington State Legislature
(5) One of only 7 of the 1,134 institutions assessed to receive an A+ from the American Council of Trustees and Alumni (ACTA) with their What Will They Learn?® rating system.
(6) Regional Accreditation from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges
(7) National Accreditation from Transnational Association of Christian Colleges and Schools
And So Much More
PHC is fulfilling the promise it made 25 years ago. In addition to all the above, PHC graduates are journalists, pastors, business men and women, entrepreneurs, professors, teachers, and writers, as well as moms and dads, raising their children to love the Lord and honor the gift of our country and those who paid the price to build it.
PHC utilizes a unique formula with three commitments:
(1) High Academic Rigor (63-credit required core curriculum, internships required for degree completion)
(2) Fidelity to the Spirit of the American Founding (Respect for our country and gratitude for its founding)
(3) Unwavering Biblical Worldview (The Word of God infuses every aspect of college life)
Patrick Henry College receives no government funding, has no long-term debt, and has no tenure for faculty; safeguards to prevent mission drift.
Contact:
Stephen Allen, Director of Communication
540.441.8722
communication@phc.edu
Patrick Henry College
10 Patrick Henry Circle
Purcellville, VA 20132
