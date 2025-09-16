Christian College Celebrates 25 Years of Excellence

Founded out of the homeschooling movement by Dr. Michael P. Farris, Patrick Henry College (PHC) opened 25 years ago with a promise to equip the next generation to lead the nation and shape the culture for Christ and for liberty. PHC continues to deliver on that promise. This fall, PHC welcomed the largest freshman class in its history, and has a current enrollment of nearly 450 students. Despite its youth and size, PHC has a record of success that few colleges, Christian or otherwise, can match.