MRCOOL DIY Direct Now Offering 5th Gen Multi-Zone Heat Pump Systems Nationwide

MRCOOL DIY Direct, a leading independent nationwide retailer of MRCOOL® HVAC systems, announces the nationwide availability of 5th Generation Multi-Zone DIY Heat Pump Systems. Featuring the new eco-friendly R-454B refrigerant, increased efficiency, and support for up to six zones, these systems provide homeowners, landlords, and contractors with an easy-to-install, cost-saving HVAC solution.