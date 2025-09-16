MRCOOL DIY Direct Now Offering 5th Gen Multi-Zone Heat Pump Systems Nationwide
MRCOOL DIY Direct, a leading independent nationwide retailer of MRCOOL® HVAC systems, announces the nationwide availability of 5th Generation Multi-Zone DIY Heat Pump Systems. Featuring the new eco-friendly R-454B refrigerant, increased efficiency, and support for up to six zones, these systems provide homeowners, landlords, and contractors with an easy-to-install, cost-saving HVAC solution.
Joplin, MO, September 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- MRCOOL DIY Direct, the leading nationwide retailer of MRCOOL® HVAC Equipment, is proud to announce the launch of the 5th Generation Multi-Zone DIY Heap Pump Mini Split Systems, now available for customers across the United States.
The new 5th Gen systems represent the latest in HVAC innovation, delivering:
Eco-Friendly R-454B refrigerant to meet new environmental standards.
Increased efficiency ratings for long-term energy savings
Expanded Zone Capacity - supporting up to six (6) indoor air handlers from a single outdoor condenser.
The Only TRUE DIY installation in the industry - Unlike traditional HVAC systems that require an EPA-certified technician to handle refrigerants, MRCOOL's patented pre-charged Quick Connect® line sets allow homeowners to install the systems themselves without special licensing. This innovation makes MRCOOL the only truly DIY-friendly HVAC solution on the market.
"With energy costs rising nationwide, homeowners and contractors need affordable, efficient heating and cooling solutions," said Vanessa Glaze, a spokesperson for MRCOOL DIY Direct. "Our 5th Generation Multi-Zone systems allow for maximum comfort, flexibility, and cost savings- without the need for specialized installation tools."
MRCOOL DIY Direct offers complete support, including product guidance, a free online Multi-Zone line set configuration tool, which allows customers to build and bundle their entire multi-zone mini split system, and nationwide shipping from multiple U.S. warehouses. Customers can shop confidently, knowing they're back by MRCOOL's industry-leading warranties and a trusted, family owned dealer.
For more information and to explore the full range of MRCOOL® 5th Generation systems, visit www.MRCOOLDIYDIRECT.com.
The new 5th Gen systems represent the latest in HVAC innovation, delivering:
Eco-Friendly R-454B refrigerant to meet new environmental standards.
Increased efficiency ratings for long-term energy savings
Expanded Zone Capacity - supporting up to six (6) indoor air handlers from a single outdoor condenser.
The Only TRUE DIY installation in the industry - Unlike traditional HVAC systems that require an EPA-certified technician to handle refrigerants, MRCOOL's patented pre-charged Quick Connect® line sets allow homeowners to install the systems themselves without special licensing. This innovation makes MRCOOL the only truly DIY-friendly HVAC solution on the market.
"With energy costs rising nationwide, homeowners and contractors need affordable, efficient heating and cooling solutions," said Vanessa Glaze, a spokesperson for MRCOOL DIY Direct. "Our 5th Generation Multi-Zone systems allow for maximum comfort, flexibility, and cost savings- without the need for specialized installation tools."
MRCOOL DIY Direct offers complete support, including product guidance, a free online Multi-Zone line set configuration tool, which allows customers to build and bundle their entire multi-zone mini split system, and nationwide shipping from multiple U.S. warehouses. Customers can shop confidently, knowing they're back by MRCOOL's industry-leading warranties and a trusted, family owned dealer.
For more information and to explore the full range of MRCOOL® 5th Generation systems, visit www.MRCOOLDIYDIRECT.com.
Contact
MRCOOL DIY DirectContact
Matt Lee
417-291-9921
https://www.mrcooldiydirect.com
Matt Lee
417-291-9921
https://www.mrcooldiydirect.com
Categories