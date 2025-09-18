Way Better Insurance Launches Specialized Yacht & Marine Division at New Babcock Ranch Office
Way Better Insurance has launched a new Yacht & Marine Division at its Babcock Ranch office, specializing in yacht, sailboat, catamaran, and live-aboard boat insurance for vessels 30–70 feet operating in Florida, the Bahamas, and beyond. The division was inspired by Karen and Brian Culbertson’s year cruising the Bahamas aboard their catamaran Three Dog Cat, which gave them firsthand experience with the challenges boaters face in finding the right coverage.
Punta Gorda, FL, September 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Way Better Insurance today announced the launch of its dedicated Yacht & Marine Insurance Division, offering tailored coverage for live-aboard vessels, catamarans, sailboats, and motor yachts in the 30–70 foot range. Based at the agency’s new Babcock Ranch office, the division will serve boaters throughout Florida, the Bahamas, and beyond.
The new division focuses on yacht and marine insurance policies designed for owners who cruise year-round, live aboard their boats, or explore offshore destinations. Coverage options include hull and machinery, liability, personal property, hurricane haul-out, international navigation, and specialty programs for multi-hull catamarans and luxury power yachts.
Karen Culbertson, Co-Founder of Way Better Insurance, shared the inspiration behind this expansion:
“After we sold one of our insurance agencies, our family took a year off to cruise the Bahamas aboard our Leopard 53 power catamaran, Three Dog Cat. That experience changed everything. We lived the live-aboard lifestyle, navigated customs and immigration, learned the ins and outs of marina requirements, hurricane planning, and international insurance restrictions firsthand. We discovered how difficult it can be for boaters to find insurance that actually fits the way they live and cruise. This division is our way of bringing real-world boating knowledge together with deep insurance expertise to serve yacht owners better.”
The Culbertsons’ time aboard Three Dog Cat took them from Florida across the Gulf Stream into the Exumas, Berry Islands, and Abacos, giving them a personal understanding of the challenges yacht and catamaran owners face—from finding coverage that allows extended stays in the Bahamas to policies that recognize live-aboard realities. That perspective now informs Way Better Insurance’s ability to craft customized solutions for yacht owners seeking confidence on the water.
“Marine insurance is a specialized field, and too many boaters discover gaps in their coverage only after it’s too late,” said Brian Culbertson, Co-Founder. “Because we’ve lived the lifestyle ourselves, we know the right questions to ask and the right carriers to work with. Whether you’re preparing for an extended cruise, insuring a catamaran in the 50-foot range, or protecting a yacht that splits time between Florida and the Caribbean, we can help.”
The Babcock Ranch office will also serve as a hub for the agency’s growing personal lines business, while the Yacht & Marine Division expands Way Better Insurance’s reach across the Southeast U.S. boating community.
About Way Better Insurance
Way Better Insurance is an independent insurance agency based in Southwest Florida with offices in Fort Myers and Babcock Ranch. Known for its modern approach, strong carrier relationships, and customer-first focus, the agency offers a full suite of personal, commercial, and specialty insurance products. Its Yacht & Marine Division provides customized coverage for sailboats, catamarans, live-aboard vessels, and yachts navigating Florida waters, the Bahamas, and beyond.
For more information, visit www.waybetterfloridda.com or call 239-456-4540.
Contact
Ruth Villanueva
239-456-4540
www.waybetterflorida.com
