House of Nova Debuts at NYFW with Woven Dreams and Exclusive Private Viewing with Actress Meagan Good
House of Nova made its NYFW debut with “Woven Dreams”—a phygital couture collection blending AI, artisanship, and star power, with actress Meagan Good previewing the designs at an exclusive private showing.
New York, NY, September 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Designer Nova Lorraine officially launched House of Nova at New York Fashion Week with Woven Dreams, a phygital couture collection merging AI visualizations, custom craftsmanship, and immersive storytelling.
Ahead of the runway, actress Meagan Good attended a private preview during the model fitting, where she was among the first to see select looks—adding Hollywood presence to the debut.
The collection featured futuristic silhouettes, digital projections, and custom hand-knit pieces created with artisans from the Kenyan social enterprise Beberavi, alongside sculptural jackets that became instant favorites.
“This collection is about weaving the past and the future to create a living expression of connection and well-being. This is the future of couture,” said Lorraine.
Good added:
“It was such a treat to be invited to a private viewing of House of Nova’s collection before the show. Nova is not only a genius, a gifted artist and designer, but a beautiful spirit. The detail and imagination behind Woven Dreams was breathtaking..”
About Nova Lorraine & House of Nova:
Nova Lorraine is an award-winning designer, author, and futurist recognized as one of the “Most Inspirational Women of Web3 and AI.” House of Nova launches with the mission of expanding couture into the phygital age. Woven Dreams marks its official debut.
Media Assets:
All photos and videos must be credited to the original creators. Click here.
Carlotta Harrington
502-457-7400
www.houseofnovaofficial.com
