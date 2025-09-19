Robbins-Gioia Awarded U.S. Air Force Contract for Critical PDMSS Sustainment
Robbins-Gioia LLC has been awarded a U.S. Air Force contract to sustain the Programmed Depot Maintenance Scheduling System (PDMSS), the service’s critical tool for scheduling depot-level maintenance of aircraft, engines, and major assets. RG will provide engineering, cybersecurity, and on-site support at Robins AFB (GA) and Tinker AFB (OK) to keep PDMSS secure, stable, and mission-ready.
Fairfax, VA, September 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Robbins-Gioia LLC, a leader in program management and mission support solutions, announced today it has been awarded a contract by the United States Air Force to provide sustainment services for the Programmed Depot Maintenance Scheduling System (PDMSS). This mission-critical contract will be managed by the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) and directly supports the Air Force Sustainment Center depot maintenance operations.
The PDMSS is the authoritative system used by the Air Force for scheduling the complex, long-term repair and overhaul of aircraft, engines, and other major assets at its Air Logistics Complexes. The system is fundamental to ensuring the readiness and availability of the Air Force fleet, directly impacting the ability of warfighters to execute their global missions.
Under this contract, Robbins-Gioia will provide a comprehensive suite of sustainment services, including software engineering and maintenance, cybersecurity support, on-site end-user support, and overall program management. The company’s efforts will ensure the PDMSS remains a stable, secure, and effective tool for thousands of users who rely on it to manage the industrial workflow of the nation’s air assets.
“We are honored that the Air Force has entrusted Robbins-Gioia with the sustainment of the mission-critical PDMSS program,” said Lt. Gen. (ret. USAF) GI Tuck, CEO of Robbins-Gioia. “This award is a testament to our team’s deep expertise in managing complex government systems and our unwavering commitment to the warfighter. We are dedicated to delivering operational excellence and innovative solutions that will enhance the efficiency and reliability of the Air Force’s depot maintenance enterprise.”
The work will include providing dedicated, on-site technical and analytical support at key Air Logistics Complexes, including Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, and Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma. By embedding experts alongside Air Force personnel, Robbins-Gioia will ensure the PDMSS is responsive to the evolving needs of its users and the demands of the mission.
About Robbins-Gioia LLC
Robbins-Gioia is a premier provider of program management, systems engineering, and digital transformation solutions for government and commercial clients. For over four decades, RG has been a trusted partner to the Department of Defense and federal civilian agencies, helping them solve their toughest challenges in acquisition, modernization, and mission support. With a relentless focus on delivering measurable outcomes, Robbins-Gioia helps organizations optimize performance, reduce risk, and achieve mission success.
