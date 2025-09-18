Dell Technologies Private Cloud Solutions Deliver Up to 64% Cost Savings Compared to AWS®
A new Prowess Consulting study finds Dell Technologies private cloud solutions can cut costs by 26–64% compared to AWS® instances for workloads like AI, VMs, and storage. The research found Dell Technologies infrastructure offers better cost predictability, control, and performance, making it a compelling option for enterprises seeking public cloud alternatives. These findings support a cloud-smart strategy that balances cost, governance, and flexibility.
Bellevue, WA, September 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- A new study conducted by Prowess Consulting and commissioned by Dell Technologies found that deploying enterprise workloads on Dell Technologies private cloud infrastructure can result in substantial cost savings compared to using Amazon Web Services® (AWS®) instances. The research analyzed five common workload types—virtual machines (VMs), AI, containers, high-throughput storage, and balanced-performance storage, and it found that Dell Technologies private cloud solutions can reduce costs by 26% to 64%, depending on the workload.
The study highlights growing concerns about the rising and unpredictable costs of public cloud services. While the public cloud offers flexibility and scalability, it can often lack cost transparency and control over infrastructure. Private cloud solutions, by contrast, can provide a more predictable and efficient alternative, especially for organizations with sustained or high-performance workload demands.
For AI workloads, the study found that Dell Technologies infrastructure (and specifically Dell™ AI Factory) offers up to 64% cost savings compared to AWS. This model supports the full AI lifecycle, from model training to inferencing, and it provides organizations with full control over GPU access, data locality, and infrastructure provisioning. Similarly, VM workloads were found to cost up to 26% less on Dell Technologies infrastructure, with added benefits such as improved governance, data residency control, and performance tuning.
The research also demonstrated that containerized workloads could be run at 40% lower cost on Dell PowerFlex™ infrastructure compared to AWS. High-throughput storage and balanced-performance storage workloads showed 37% and 58% cost savings, respectively, when deployed on Dell PowerMax™ and Dell PowerStore™ platforms.
The study concluded that while some workloads might still be better suited for the public cloud, many enterprise use cases can be better served by private cloud solutions. This is particularly true for those use cases that require consistent performance, data control, and cost predictability. Dell Technologies offerings provide a compelling alternative that balances performance, security, and financial efficiency.
These findings support a “cloud-smart” strategy, encouraging organizations to evaluate each workload individually rather than defaulting to a single deployment model. By leveraging Dell Technologies private cloud infrastructure, businesses can modernize IT operations while maintaining control over cost, performance, and compliance.
To view the full technical research report, visit: https://prowessconsulting.com/resources/dell-private-cloud-tco-savings/
To learn more about how organizations can save costs with on-premises compute, visit: https://www.delltechnologies.com/asset/en-us/solutions/apex/industry-market/cost-considerations-for-placing-enterprise-workloads-in-public-clouds.pdf
About Prowess Consulting
Prowess Consulting has partnered with technology innovators for more than 20 years, delivering trusted, high-quality solutions and strategic expertise to support their growth and operations.
Prowess Consulting is located in Bellevue, Washington, USA. For more information, visit https://prowessconsulting.com/.
