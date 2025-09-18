Dell Technologies Private Cloud Solutions Deliver Up to 64% Cost Savings Compared to AWS®

A new Prowess Consulting study finds Dell Technologies private cloud solutions can cut costs by 26–64% compared to AWS® instances for workloads like AI, VMs, and storage. The research found Dell Technologies infrastructure offers better cost predictability, control, and performance, making it a compelling option for enterprises seeking public cloud alternatives. These findings support a cloud-smart strategy that balances cost, governance, and flexibility.