CEO of ERPS Group, Ella Rivkin, Featured in Authority Magazine for Inspiring Leadership in Finance and Business Advisory
Ella Rivkin, CEO of ERPS Group, was featured in Authority Magazine sharing “5 Things You Need to Create a Highly Successful Career as a Woman Financial Planner.” From arriving in the U.S. with $100, to building a thriving advisory firm, she highlights self-belief, growth, mentorship, and giving back as keys to success. Her story inspires entrepreneurs to align financial freedom with resilience, purpose, and impact.
Brooklyn, NY, September 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Authority Magazine has spotlighted Ella Rivkin, Founder and CEO of ERPS Group, Inc., in a feature article: “5 Things You Need To Create a Highly Successful Career as a Woman Financial Planner or Financial Advisor.” The piece highlights her extraordinary journey from arriving in the U.S. as a refugee with just $100, to building a thriving business advisory firm that empowers entrepreneurs and professionals to achieve financial freedom.
Rivkin, who has over 27 years of experience in strategic tax planning, business advisory, and wealth-building strategies, shared the five guiding principles behind her success: believing in yourself, committing to growth, building genuine relationships, seeking the right mentors, and giving back to create lasting impact.
“Success begins with self-belief,” Rivkin shared in the article. “When I left a 12-year partnership during the financial crisis, I had every reason to doubt myself. But betting on my own abilities turned out to be the best decision I ever made. What you think, you speak; what you speak, you act on; and what you act on shapes your reality.”
Her feature not only outlines the mindset and strategies needed to thrive in a male-dominated industry but also offers invaluable lessons for business owners across industries. Drawing from her personal experiences — from overcoming $150k in debt during the recession to leading her family and team to build a multi-service advisory firm — Rivkin emphasizes that financial success must be aligned with personal well-being, resilience, and purpose-driven leadership.
“Ella’s story resonates with entrepreneurs because it is about more than numbers — it’s about courage, discipline, and the power to transform challenges into opportunity,” said Martita Mestey. “Her work continues to help business owners create sustainable growth, financial freedom, and a better quality of life.”
The article also highlights Rivkin’s philanthropic mission through the ERPS Group Foundation, which focuses on education and financial empowerment, and her global movement, “It’s All In Your Hands.” This initiative reflects her belief that every individual has the ability to design their own life and legacy through intentional choices and action.
About Ella Rivkin
Ella Rivkin is the Founder and CEO of ERPS Group, Inc., a full-service business advisory firm that helps entrepreneurs, medical and wellness professionals, and business owners achieve financial freedom through tax planning, wealth-building, and holistic business strategies. She is also a bestselling co-author of Cracking the Code to Success with Brian Tracy and Performance 360 with Richard Branson. Beyond her professional career, Ella is a devoted wife, mother of two, and passionate traveler who has explored over 75 countries. Learn more at www.ellarivkin.com.
About ERPS Group, Inc.
ERPS Group is a premier business advisory firm headquartered in Brooklyn, NY, specializing in strategic tax planning, financial advisory, and business optimization for entrepreneurs and professionals. Through innovative strategies and personalized solutions, ERPS Group empowers clients to create profitable, sustainable businesses while achieving long-term financial freedom. Learn more at erpsgroup.com.
Read the Full Feature
Read Ella Rivkin’s full interview in Authority Magazine here: https://medium.com/authority-magazine/ella-rivkin-of-erps-group-on-5-things-you-need-to-create-a-highly-successful-career-as-a-woman-c46a7451eb83
Media Contact:
ERPS Group; Ella Rivkin
social@erpsgroup.com
(347) 462- 2778
