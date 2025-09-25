CEO of ERPS Group, Ella Rivkin, Featured in Authority Magazine for Inspiring Leadership in Finance and Business Advisory

Ella Rivkin, CEO of ERPS Group, was featured in Authority Magazine sharing “5 Things You Need to Create a Highly Successful Career as a Woman Financial Planner.” From arriving in the U.S. with $100, to building a thriving advisory firm, she highlights self-belief, growth, mentorship, and giving back as keys to success. Her story inspires entrepreneurs to align financial freedom with resilience, purpose, and impact.