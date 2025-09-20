Ardo Reaffirms Commitment to WHO Code Compliance
Ardo, a global manufacturer of breastfeeding aids, is proud to reaffirm its unwavering commitment to the International Code of Marketing of Breast-milk Substitutes (“WHO Code”).
Herndon, VA, September 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- As a company dedicated to supporting families, Ardo designs and manufactures products of the highest quality and functionality to help mothers overcome breastfeeding challenges. With a holistic approach, Ardo offers solutions that make breastfeeding more effective and sustainable for parents everywhere.
“Uncompromising compliance with the WHO Code is a fundamental principle for us,” said Nikolaos Papadopoulos, President of Ardo Medical, Inc. “From our first day, we have supported breastfeeding ethically and responsibly — always putting mothers and babies first.”
Introduced by the World Health Organization in 1981, the WHO Code was created to safeguard the practice of breastfeeding. It regulates the advertising of breast-milk substitutes, feeding bottles, and teats, helping reduce illness and mortality among infants worldwide while lowering healthcare costs.
Ardo meticulously follows the WHO Code in its entirety. The company does not promote feeding bottles or breast-milk substitutes and remains fully committed to marketing practices that uphold breastfeeding as the optimal source of nutrition for infants.
“We declare clearly and unequivocally that we subscribe to the WHO Code without compromise,” Papadopoulos added. “Our promise to parents and professionals is to maintain transparency, ethical standards, and products that respect and protect breastfeeding.”
For more information about Ardo’s WHO Code compliance, visit www.ardo-usa.com/ardo-who-code-compliant/.
About Ardo
Ardo medical, Inc., a subsidiary of Ardo medical AG, is the supplier of the Ardo Melia wearable breast pump. Nestled at the base of the Swiss Alps and founded by the pioneer of breast pumps, Ardo medical AG is dedicated to providing high-quality breast pumps that are meticulously assembled. Ardo remains a family-owned and family-run company, committed to promoting breastfeeding and supporting moms and their babies worldwide. Ardo is compliant with the World Health Organization’s International Code of Marketing of Breast-milk Substitutes (“WHO Code”).
Nikolaos Papadopoulos
844-411-2736
www.ardo-usa.com
