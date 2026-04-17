Netizen Receives 2025 Excellence in Internships Award
Netizen has been awarded the 2025 Excellence in Internships Award by Northampton Community College (NCC) at a special Employer Appreciation and Engagement Breakfast event in Bethlehem, PA. This award recognizes the extraordinary degree of internship, job shadowing, and career placement opportunities that Netizen has created for NCC students.
Allentown, PA, April 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Netizen Corporation, an ISO 27001, ISO 9001, ISO 20000-1, and CMMI Level 3 certified Veteran-Owned provider of cybersecurity and related solutions for defense, government, and commercial customers worldwide, has been awarded the 2025 Excellence in Internships Award by Northampton Community College (NCC) at a special Employer Appreciation and Engagement Breakfast event in Bethlehem, PA. This award recognizes the extraordinary degree of internship, job shadowing, and career placement opportunities that Netizen has created for NCC students over the past several years through a unique industry partnership program.
Netizen takes great pride in its relationships with NCC and other partners in higher education around the country. Specialized work-study internships and jointly created market-based educational programs with such institutions ensure students receive relevant career guidance and paid work experience while simultaneously completing their programs of classroom study. This creates a pipeline of highly qualified talent which companies can leverage to bridge current hiring and skill gaps in the job market. Additionally, exploratory activities such as job shadowing and career panels inform prospective students on the benefits of various academic programs and give a sense of what to expect working for a company like Netizen upon graduation.
Jill Tobin, Director of Experiential Leaning and Internships at NCC, stated that “Netizen has been an outstanding employer partner. I could tell you how wonderful they are, but I’ll let the numbers to speak for themselves. Since 2022, Netizen had 46 students apply for internships, 8 of them were selected, and 4 were hired and continue working there today. They also hosted 13 job shadow participants, participated in all our job fairs since 2023, and have participated in mock interviews on campus. These numbers speak volumes to the support and opportunities Netizen has provided for NCC students.”
Michael Hawkins, Netizen’s CEO, added, “This award means a lot to us as it is proof that such partnerships benefit both the employer and the institution immensely. At Netizen, we aim to provide market-oriented educational opportunities for entry level training and continuous learning in technology fields by collaborating with institutions like NCC. Here we have paid interns at various stages of completion in their academic programs treated as regular employees working under the direct mentorship and close supervision of industry experts. They receive hands-on experience with actual customers, tools, processes, and systems as part of a structured professional development plan that is unique in its melding of classroom learning, career advisory, and on-the-job training.” He also stated that community colleges like NCC are among the most cost effective, relevant, and expeditious routes for people seeking employment or advancement in high-demand information technology roles, regardless of their current background.
About Netizen Corporation:
Founded in September 2013, Netizen is a highly specialized provider of cybersecurity and related technology solutions. The company, a Small Business Administration (SBA) certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Business (SDVOSB), is headquartered in Allentown, PA with additional offices and staff locations in Virginia (DC Metro), South Carolina (Charleston), and Florida. Netizen holds ISO 27001, ISO 9001, ISO 20000-1, and CMMI Level III SVC registrations demonstrating the maturity of its operations.
In addition to being recognized as one of the fastest-growing businesses in the U.S. three times by Inc. Magazine in their annual “Inc. 5000” list of the nation’s most successful companies, Netizen has also been named a national “Best Workplace” by Inc. Magazine, a multiple awardee of the U.S. Department of Labor HIRE Vets Platinum Medallion for Veteran hiring and training, a Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce Business of the Year and Veteran-Owned Business of the Year, and a recipient of dozens of other awards for innovation, community involvement, and growth.
Netizen operates a state-of-the-art 24x7x365 Security Operations Center (SOC) in Allentown, PA, that delivers comprehensive cybersecurity monitoring solutions for both government and commercial clients. Their service portfolio also includes cybersecurity assessments and advisory, software assurance, penetration testing, cybersecurity engineering, and compliance audit support. They specialize in serving organizations that operate within some of the world’s most highly sensitive and tightly regulated environments where unwavering security, strict compliance, technical excellence, and operational maturity are non-negotiable requirements. Their proven track record in these domains positions them as the premier trusted partner for organizations where technology reliability and security cannot be compromised.
Learn more at https://www.Netizen.net.
About Northampton Community College (NCC):
Since its establishment in 1967, Northampton Community College is where area residents turn to earn a degree, access workforce training, learn new leisure activities and bring their children for enrichment. NCC prides itself on its expansive breadth of programs and commitment to student success and access. It offers a highly engaging, collaborative and entrepreneurial environment to learn and develop.
More than 20,000 students a year are served by NCC through for-credit, community and professional education offerings. These programs provide students with the education and training they need to enter and advance in the workforce, earn their degree or to continue their studies at a four-year college or university.
Learn more at https://www.northampton.edu/
Point of Contact:
Tristan Boheim
Account Executive
Phone: 1-800-450-1773
Email: press@Netizen.net
Netizen takes great pride in its relationships with NCC and other partners in higher education around the country. Specialized work-study internships and jointly created market-based educational programs with such institutions ensure students receive relevant career guidance and paid work experience while simultaneously completing their programs of classroom study. This creates a pipeline of highly qualified talent which companies can leverage to bridge current hiring and skill gaps in the job market. Additionally, exploratory activities such as job shadowing and career panels inform prospective students on the benefits of various academic programs and give a sense of what to expect working for a company like Netizen upon graduation.
Jill Tobin, Director of Experiential Leaning and Internships at NCC, stated that “Netizen has been an outstanding employer partner. I could tell you how wonderful they are, but I’ll let the numbers to speak for themselves. Since 2022, Netizen had 46 students apply for internships, 8 of them were selected, and 4 were hired and continue working there today. They also hosted 13 job shadow participants, participated in all our job fairs since 2023, and have participated in mock interviews on campus. These numbers speak volumes to the support and opportunities Netizen has provided for NCC students.”
Michael Hawkins, Netizen’s CEO, added, “This award means a lot to us as it is proof that such partnerships benefit both the employer and the institution immensely. At Netizen, we aim to provide market-oriented educational opportunities for entry level training and continuous learning in technology fields by collaborating with institutions like NCC. Here we have paid interns at various stages of completion in their academic programs treated as regular employees working under the direct mentorship and close supervision of industry experts. They receive hands-on experience with actual customers, tools, processes, and systems as part of a structured professional development plan that is unique in its melding of classroom learning, career advisory, and on-the-job training.” He also stated that community colleges like NCC are among the most cost effective, relevant, and expeditious routes for people seeking employment or advancement in high-demand information technology roles, regardless of their current background.
About Netizen Corporation:
Founded in September 2013, Netizen is a highly specialized provider of cybersecurity and related technology solutions. The company, a Small Business Administration (SBA) certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Business (SDVOSB), is headquartered in Allentown, PA with additional offices and staff locations in Virginia (DC Metro), South Carolina (Charleston), and Florida. Netizen holds ISO 27001, ISO 9001, ISO 20000-1, and CMMI Level III SVC registrations demonstrating the maturity of its operations.
In addition to being recognized as one of the fastest-growing businesses in the U.S. three times by Inc. Magazine in their annual “Inc. 5000” list of the nation’s most successful companies, Netizen has also been named a national “Best Workplace” by Inc. Magazine, a multiple awardee of the U.S. Department of Labor HIRE Vets Platinum Medallion for Veteran hiring and training, a Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce Business of the Year and Veteran-Owned Business of the Year, and a recipient of dozens of other awards for innovation, community involvement, and growth.
Netizen operates a state-of-the-art 24x7x365 Security Operations Center (SOC) in Allentown, PA, that delivers comprehensive cybersecurity monitoring solutions for both government and commercial clients. Their service portfolio also includes cybersecurity assessments and advisory, software assurance, penetration testing, cybersecurity engineering, and compliance audit support. They specialize in serving organizations that operate within some of the world’s most highly sensitive and tightly regulated environments where unwavering security, strict compliance, technical excellence, and operational maturity are non-negotiable requirements. Their proven track record in these domains positions them as the premier trusted partner for organizations where technology reliability and security cannot be compromised.
Learn more at https://www.Netizen.net.
About Northampton Community College (NCC):
Since its establishment in 1967, Northampton Community College is where area residents turn to earn a degree, access workforce training, learn new leisure activities and bring their children for enrichment. NCC prides itself on its expansive breadth of programs and commitment to student success and access. It offers a highly engaging, collaborative and entrepreneurial environment to learn and develop.
More than 20,000 students a year are served by NCC through for-credit, community and professional education offerings. These programs provide students with the education and training they need to enter and advance in the workforce, earn their degree or to continue their studies at a four-year college or university.
Learn more at https://www.northampton.edu/
Point of Contact:
Tristan Boheim
Account Executive
Phone: 1-800-450-1773
Email: press@Netizen.net
Contact
Netizen CorporationContact
Michael Hawkins
1-800-450-1773
www.Netizen.net
Michael Hawkins
1-800-450-1773
www.Netizen.net
Categories