Netizen Earns Spot on the Inc. 5000 List of Nation's Most Successful Businesses for a Third Time
Allentown, PA, September 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Netizen Corporation, an ISO 27001, ISO 9001, ISO 20000-1, and CMMI Level III certified Veteran-Owned provider of cybersecurity and related solutions, was named for a third time to the annual Inc. 5000 list of the nation’s most successful businesses. Established in 2013 and currently led by partners Michael Hawkins as CEO and Akhil Handa as COO, Netizen is an award-winning technology firm that develops and leverages cutting-edge solutions to create a more secure, integrated, and automated digital environment for government, defense, and commercial clients worldwide. Their innovative solutions transform complex cybersecurity, compliance, and technology challenges into strategic advantages by delivering mission-critical capabilities that safeguard and optimize clients’ digital infrastructure and operations.
The Inc. 5000 list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment— its independent small and midsized businesses. Companies such as Microsoft, Dell, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees of the Inc. 5000.
In 2019, Netizen ranked 47th overall, and, as such, was the nation’s fastest growing company in the cybersecurity and IT industry, the 2nd fastest growing business in all of Pennsylvania, the nation’s 2nd fastest growing Veteran-owned business, and achieved the highest ranking that a company based in the Lehigh Valley region had ever earned on the Inc. 5000 list with over 3,600% revenue growth, per the official program website.
In 2020, Netizen ranked 184th, which placed them as the fastest growing company in the Lehigh Valley region, the nation’s 2nd fastest growing business in the cybersecurity and IT industry, the 2nd fastest growing business in all of Pennsylvania, and the 16th fastest growing Veteran-Owned business in America with over 2,222% revenue growth.
In 2025, Netizen ranks 4,988th on Inc. Magazine’s list of America’s 5,000 fastest growing and most successful privately held businesses based on 2021 to 2024 growth.
“Earning our third placement on the Inc. 5000 list—particularly after navigating the immense challenges of the pandemic era—reflects the exceptional capabilities and skill of our reorganized and reinvigorated team of highly trained professionals. They are truly the elite specialists of our industry,” said Michael Hawkins, CEO of Netizen Corporation. “This achievement is a direct result of our company’s commitment to technical excellence, curation of long-term customer relationships, and dedication to continuous personal and professional growth. Our renewed focus on these core tenets has driven both individual success and company-wide expansion these past several years while simultaneously increasing market diversification through expanded offerings.”
About Netizen Corporation:
Founded in September 2013, Netizen is a highly specialized provider of cybersecurity and related technology solutions. The company, a Small Business Administration (SBA) certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Business (SDVOSB), is headquartered in Allentown, PA, with additional offices and staff locations in Virginia (DC Metro), South Carolina (Charleston), and Florida. Netizen holds ISO 27001, ISO 9001, ISO 20000-1, and CMMI Level III SVC registrations demonstrating the maturity of its operations.
In addition to being one of the fastest-growing private businesses in the U.S. three times, Netizen has also been named a national “Best Workplace” by Inc. Magazine, a multiple awardee of the U.S. Department of Labor HIRE Vets Platinum Medallion for Veteran hiring and retention, the Lehigh Valley Business of the Year and Veteran-Owned Business of the Year, and the recipient of dozens of other awards and accolades for innovation, community support, working environment, and growth.
Netizen operates a state-of-the-art 24x7x365 Security Operations Center (SOC) in Allentown, PA that delivers comprehensive cybersecurity monitoring solutions for both government and commercial clients. Their service portfolio also includes cybersecurity assessments and advisory, software assurance, penetration testing, cybersecurity engineering, and compliance audit support. They specialize in serving organizations that operate within some of the world’s most highly sensitive and tightly regulated environments where unwavering security, strict compliance, technical excellence, and operational maturity are non-negotiable requirements.
Their proven track record in these domains positions them as the premier trusted partner for organizations where technology reliability and security cannot be compromised.
Learn more at Netizen.net.
Point of contact:
Tristan Boheim
Account Executive
Phone: 1-800-450-1773
Email: press@Netizen.net
