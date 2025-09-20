Netizen Earns Spot on the Inc. 5000 List of Nation's Most Successful Businesses for a Third Time

Netizen was named for a third time to the annual Inc. 5000 list of the nation’s most successful businesses. Established in 2013 and currently led by partners Michael Hawkins as CEO and Akhil Handa as COO, Netizen is an award-winning technology firm that develops and leverages cutting-edge solutions to create a more secure, integrated, and automated digital environment for government, defense, & commercial clients worldwide.