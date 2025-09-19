George E. Mastrogiorgis Selected as a Professional of the Year for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
St. Paul, MN, September 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- George E. Mastrogiorgis of St. Paul, Minnesota, has been named as a Professional of the Year for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in financial management.
About George E. Mastrogiorgis
George E. Mastrogiorgis is the principal at GEM Capital Management, an international investment company that operates in private equity and venture capital markets. Specializing in financial analysis, creative writing, and marketing and branding consulting, he manages portfolios for technology and media clients on a national scale.
A graduate of Syracuse University, Mastrogiorgis holds a Bachelor of Science in public relations and completed additional coursework at New York University and Columbia University.
Mastrogiorgis is an esteemed member of Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide. He has been honored with numerous prior honors from the organization including being named as a Professional of the Year for both 2024 and 2025 and being awarded a Lifetime Achievement award.
In his spare time, George enjoys the arts, theater, film, museums, and sports.
About Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking, and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The Owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment, and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in a detailed, searchable database on the website: www.strww.com.
