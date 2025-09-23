Virtual Jesus Freaks Reunion
Marion, IL, September 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Renaissance Women Productions Announces a “Virtual Jesus Freaks Reunion” Nationwide, Saturday, October 4, 8:00 pm (EST) on TCT.TV Network . . . Tune in on Sunday, Sept. 28, 4:30 to 5:30 pm (EST) for a one-hour preview of the movie, “Jesus Freaks,” featuring testimonials by today’s leaders who became Jesus Freaks during the move of the Holy Spirit. “Jesus Freaks” is based on a true story in the early seventies during the Jesus movement. It features Kevin & Sam Sorbo, along with their son, Braeden, who plays the male lead and Ashley Hibbs, the female lead.
The writer and director, Nina May, says the consistent feedback from the movie is, "Jesus Freaks is my story...the exact same thing happened to me after being ‘Born Again’ and manifesting the gifts of the Holy Spirit, getting pushback from the establishment churches.” On October 4, at 8:00 pm (EST), Renaissance Women Productions, in conjunction with TCT.TV Network, will be hosting a Virtual Jesus Freaks Reunion, broadcasting the movie “Jesus Freaks” across the nation. They invite everyone, free of charge, to stream and host a ‘Watch Party” in homes, churches, local community centers or even outside under the trees, “that will bring back memories of the simpler days of being new creatures in Christ,” says Nina May.
In the one-hour preview, Sunday, Sept 28, there will be testimonials from preachers, business leaders, entertainers who became ‘Born Again’ during those years, serving the Lord ever since. They will pass on words of wisdom to the young, new Gen Z believers who are coming to God, getting baptized in the Holy Spirit, similar to the Jesus Revolution 50 years ago. For more information on how to watch, on TCT.tv the movie preview on Sunday, Sept. 28m 4:30 to 5:30 pm and the Jesus Freaks movie on Saturday, Oct. 4th from 8 pm to 10 pm (EST) For more information: JesusFreaksMovie.com MovieReunionOct4@JesusFreaksMovie.com Contact: Sandra Swann @ info@sandraswann.com
Contact
