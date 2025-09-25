National Medal of Honor Museum Premieres Valor & Victory Documentary with Creative Partnership from DHD Films

The National Medal of Honor Museum premiered Valor & Victory: The Making of the National Medal of Honor Museum, a 30-minute documentary produced by Dallas-based DHD Films. The film captures the journey from concept to construction of the Arlington landmark and honors America’s heroes. The event featured Medal of Honor recipients, civic leaders, and a panel including Chris Cassidy, Jeff Williams, Gen. Patrick Henry Brady, and Col. Michael Caldwell.