National Medal of Honor Museum Premieres Valor & Victory Documentary with Creative Partnership from DHD Films
The National Medal of Honor Museum premiered Valor & Victory: The Making of the National Medal of Honor Museum, a 30-minute documentary produced by Dallas-based DHD Films. The film captures the journey from concept to construction of the Arlington landmark and honors America’s heroes. The event featured Medal of Honor recipients, civic leaders, and a panel including Chris Cassidy, Jeff Williams, Gen. Patrick Henry Brady, and Col. Michael Caldwell.
Dallas, TX, September 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Arlington, TX – On the evening of Wednesday, September 17th, the National Medal of Honor Museum hosted the world premiere of Valor & Victory: The Making of the National Medal of Honor Museum, a powerful new documentary produced by Dallas-based DHD Films.
The 30-minute film captures the remarkable journey of transforming an ambitious vision into a national landmark. From site selection and architectural design to construction and community collaboration, Valor & Victory chronicles the story behind the museum that now stands in Arlington, Texas, honoring the courage and sacrifice of America’s military heroes.
The premiere event brought together Medal of Honor recipients, veterans, civic leaders, and community members for a moving evening of reflection and celebration.
A special panel followed the screening, featuring:
Jeff Williams, former Mayor of Arlington.
General Patrick Henry Brady, Medal of Honor recipient.
Chris Cassidy, President & CEO of the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation, retired NASA astronaut, and United States Navy SEAL.
Colonel Michael Caldwell, Director of Operations and Veteran Engagement, National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation.
During the panel discussion, Colonel Caldwell gave a heartfelt shout-out to DHD Films and its Founder and Chief Creative Director, Shezad Manjee, underscoring the profound impact of their storytelling in honoring valor and sacrifice.
Reflecting on the film and its meaning, Shezad shared: “In the film, you see a simple block of steel, so heavy it needs five pillars to hold it up. That image stuck with me. Because it took pillars to lift this dream, and many of you are in the room tonight. To the Medal of Honor recipients whose courage anchors this museum, thank you. To our partners and community who refused to let this be ‘someone else’s project,’ thank you. And to my team at DHD Films, what a way to celebrate 25 years. More than anything else, this project reminds us of what it means to be an American.”
Through first-person interviews and behind-the-scenes storytelling, the documentary illustrates not only how the museum was built, but why it matters: to preserve stories of valor and inspire future generations.
The museum, designed by the late renowned architect Rafael Viñoly, officially opened on March 25th, 2025, and has already become a place of national significance, drawing visitors from across the country. Exhibits such as More Than a Medal and Moments of Action immerse guests in the lived experiences of recipients, offering lessons in courage, resilience, and integrity.
The premiere of Valor & Victory underscored how partnerships between cultural institutions and creative storytellers can bring history to life in ways that resonate far beyond museum walls.
For more information about the National Medal of Honor Museum, visit www.mohmuseum.org.
About DHD Films
DHD Films is an award-winning, Dallas-based creative studio specializing in brand storytelling, documentaries, and enterprise communications. For 25 years, DHD has partnered with Fortune 500 brands, cultural institutions, and mission-driven organizations to craft films that move people to think, feel, and act. Learn more: dhdfilms.com
Media Contacts
Press Inquiries & Screeners
Anar Amin – DHD Films
anar.amin@dhdfilms.com | (214) 730-0101
On-site Premiere Contact
Ashleigh Crow – National Medal of Honor Museum
acrow@mohmuseum.org | (817) 274-1861
About DHD Films
DHD Films is an award-winning, Dallas-based creative studio specializing in brand storytelling, documentaries, and enterprise communications. For 25 years, DHD has partnered with Fortune 500 brands, cultural institutions, and mission-driven organizations to craft films that move people to think, feel, and act. Learn more: dhdfilms.com
