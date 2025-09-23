CH2 Solutions Expands Leadership Team with VP of Sales & Marketing and Sr. Marketing & Content Manager
CH2 Solutions announces the appointment of Brenda Armstrong as VP of Sales & Marketing and Tarryn Long as Sr. Marketing & Content Manager. With deep expertise in tech, health, and fintech, the expanded leadership team will accelerate CH2’s growth as the nearshore partner of choice for AI/ML, cloud, and enterprise modernization initiatives.
Boulder, CO, September 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- CH2 Solutions, a provider of world-class engineering teams delivering AI/ML, enterprise cloud solutions, and legacy modernization, today announced the addition of Brenda Armstrong as Vice President of Sales & Marketing and Tarryn Long as Sr Marketing & Content Manager.
With more than two decades of experience building high-performing software solutions for global companies, CH2 is expanding its leadership to accelerate growth and strengthen its position as the nearshore partner of choice for complex, high-value initiatives.
Armstrong, a seasoned executive with a background spanning entrepreneurial ventures and enterprise partnerships, has a proven track record of driving growth across healthtech, fintech, and manufacturing. At CH2, she will lead go-to-market strategy, partnerships, and client engagement – helping executives align business goals with technology through CH2’s nearshore advantage.
“What drew me to CH2 is simple: it isn’t just another recruiting firm. It’s a team built by technologists, for technologists,” said Armstrong. “Working alongside veteran CEOs and CTOs means we know what clients are up against. That insider perspective accelerates timelines, sharpens cost efficiency, and ensures quality that lasts.”
Long, a marketing professional with expertise in brand, design, and community engagement, will drive CH2’s storytelling and thought leadership. She will focus on amplifying CH2’s unique value proposition: delivering engineering teams that combine speed, technical depth, and cultural alignment – helping clients scale faster, modernize smarter, and achieve measurable business impact.
“CH2 has always been about more than code—it’s about clarity, speed, and impact,” said Kristi Short, CEO of CH2 Solutions. “Brenda and Tarryn join an outstanding team of local and nearshore experts and bring the creativity and execution we need to elevate our voice in the market while continuing to deliver measurable results for clients.”
The expansion of CH2’s leadership reflects its commitment to building lasting partnerships, driving innovation, and scaling engineering excellence across industries.
About CH2 Solutions
CH2 Solutions helps companies scale smarter by building high-performing engineering teams and enterprise solutions that accelerate growth. Founded by veteran operators and technologists, CH2 is not just a staffing firm – it’s a partner that’s been in the room, fixed the chaos, and delivered results at scale. From rapid-response Tiger Teams to long-term enterprise transformation, CH2 integrates strategy, execution, and culture to help organizations move fast without breaking what matters. Learn more at ch2solutions.com.
About CH2 Solutions
CH2 Solutions helps companies scale smarter by building high-performing engineering teams and enterprise solutions that accelerate growth. Founded by veteran operators and technologists, CH2 is not just a staffing firm – it’s a partner that’s been in the room, fixed the chaos, and delivered results at scale. From rapid-response Tiger Teams to long-term enterprise transformation, CH2 integrates strategy, execution, and culture to help organizations move fast without breaking what matters. Learn more at ch2solutions.com.
