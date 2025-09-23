Voicebrook to Showcase Speech-Enabled Digital Pathology at PathVisions 2025
Visit Voicebrook at Booth 210 to experience VoiceOver PRO, SynoptIQ eCP, and the industry’s first fully speech-enabled digital pathology solution.
Roslyn Heights, NY, September 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Voicebrook, Inc., the leading provider of pathology reporting solutions, will exhibit at PathVisions 2025, taking place October 5–7, 2025, in San Diego, California. The PathVisions conference gathers more than 800 healthcare professionals, innovators, and thought leaders to explore the future of digital pathology and AI.
At Booth 210, Voicebrook will highlight its flagship products—VoiceOver PRO and SynoptIQ eCP—alongside a new milestone in pathology innovation: the industry’s first fully speech-enabled digital pathology solution, created through Voicebrook’s integration with Gestalt Diagnostics.
This integration connects Voicebrook’s VoiceOver PRO reporting platform with Gestalt’s PathFlow® digital pathology solution, allowing pathologists to control both image navigation and report creation entirely by voice. Pathologists can dictate report sections, complete CAP protocols, and seamlessly move between reviewing slides and capturing structured data—without disrupting their diagnostic flow.
“Pathologists face increasing demands to work faster without compromising accuracy,” said Melanie Shedd, VP of Product at Voicebrook. “This integration brings together the best of both worlds—Voicebrook’s proven reporting capabilities and Gestalt’s innovative digital pathology platform—so laboratories can deliver high-quality, CAP-compliant reports more efficiently.”
PathVisions conference attendees can see this integration in action at the Voicebrook booth, where onsite experts will demonstrate how the combined solution delivers:
- Seamless Workflow: Direct connection between digital slide management and reporting.
- Efficiency Gains: Voice-enabled navigation and data capture that reduce manual entry.
- Flexibility: Support for narrative reporting and CAP protocols to fit any lab’s workflow.
- Collaboration: Tools to share insights and finalize cases more quickly.
Live Demo Opportunities:
Voicebrook will offer live, in-booth demonstrations and exclusive giveaways throughout PathVisions 2025, so stop by Booth 210 in the Exhibit Hall. Reserve your demo appointment today to see how Voicebrook is transforming digital pathology reporting, by visiting:
www.voicebrook.com/pathvisions25
About Voicebrook:
Voicebrook enables pathologists to focus on patients rather than technology. Its solutions allow pathology professionals to rapidly and accurately produce high-quality pathology reports. VoiceOver PRO integrates speech recognition, dictation, customizable templates, CAP eCP, and a wide range of input devices with direct integration across all major Anatomic Pathology (AP) systems. SynoptIQ eCP offers a streamlined, cost-effective platform for CAP cancer reporting, complete with automated updates to ensure labs remain compliant.
www.voicebrook.com
Contact
Kelly Fodel
866-864-2397
www.voicebrook.com
