River Valley Smile Center Gives Back at Annual Back-to-School Event with Free Supplies for Local Students
Fort Smith, AR, September 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- River Valley Smile Center (RVSC) continued its commitment to serving the Fort Smith community by hosting its annual back-to-school event on August 1 at Central Mall. From 8:00 to 10:00 a.m., children and families lined up to receive free school supplies, helping students head into the new school year with confidence and the tools they need to succeed.
What began in 2012 as a small initiative has grown into a highly anticipated event for both RVSC and local families. The practice once again partnered with KISR radio to create a lively atmosphere, while RVSC’s doctors and staff personally distributed supplies—all provided at no cost by River Valley Smile Center.
“This event is one of the highlights of our year,” said Dr. Charles Liggett, founder of River Valley Smile Center. “It’s not just about handing out supplies—it’s about showing families that they are supported and valued. Seeing the smiles on the kids’ faces as they pick up their backpacks and get excited for school is what makes it all worthwhile.”
Now in its 13th year, the event has become a meaningful tradition for the community. By helping relieve some of the financial pressure that comes with back-to-school season, RVSC remains dedicated to making a positive impact on local families and ensuring every student has a strong start.
River Valley Smile Center is a leading dental and orthodontic practice located in Fort Smith. With a commitment to excellence, the center provides a comprehensive range of services, including preventive care, cosmetic dentistry, orthodontics, and more. The experienced team at River Valley Smile Center is dedicated to delivering exceptional patient care and promoting oral health within the community.
