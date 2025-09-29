CMG Alliance Surpasses $200 Million in Government Contract Awards for Clients and Partner-Sponsored Programs, Secures Over $15 Million in 2025

In 2025, CMG Alliance guided businesses through every stage of the contracting process — from opportunity sourcing and proposal development to compliance and post-award support. Partnering across industries and with nonprofits and chambers, CMG helped small and diverse firms secure tens of millions in awards, fueling growth and job creation. Surpassing $200M in total wins, CMG credits its impact to hands-on guidance, technology investments, and early planning for 2026.