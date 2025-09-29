CMG Alliance Surpasses $200 Million in Government Contract Awards for Clients and Partner-Sponsored Programs, Secures Over $15 Million in 2025
Chino Hills, CA, September 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- CMG Alliance, a government contracting consulting firm with more than 20 years of experience, today announced that it has helped clients secure over $200 million in government contract awards to date, including more than $15 million in new awards in 2025 alone.
This year, CMG delivered measurable impact by guiding businesses through every stage of the contracting process — from identifying opportunities and analyzing costs to developing competitive proposals, ensuring compliance, and supporting post-award management. The firm worked directly with clients across industries ranging from construction and manufacturing to technology and professional services, while also partnering with nonprofits, chambers of commerce, and development organizations seeking economic impact, job creation, and business growth. Through these partnerships, CMG delivered sponsored training programs that equip small and diverse businesses with the knowledge, technical assistance, and strategies needed to compete for and secure government contracts at the federal, state, and local levels.
These combined efforts in 2025 not only generated tens of millions in new awards, but also fueled business expansion and job creation across the country.
“2025 was a milestone year for CMG Alliance and for the businesses we serve,” said Rene Cota, CEO of CMG Alliance. “Our mission is to position companies for sustainable growth through government contracting, and surpassing $200 million in total awards — including $15 million this year — is proof that our model delivers.”
“CMG’s commitment to strengthening operations through software, technology, and systems has been a driving force behind both our growth as a firm and the success of our clients,” said Mario Rojas, Managing Partner at CMG Alliance. “By leveraging artificial intelligence tools, advancing software automation and workflows, and prioritizing staff training, we’ve expanded our capacity to scale while improving accuracy, speed, and impact. These investments have fueled awards for our government program partners, nonprofit-sponsored organizational partners, and direct CMG subscription clients, while reinforcing CMG’s position as a leader in the government marketplace.”
As CMG Alliance closes out a record year, the firm is encouraging businesses to begin structuring their government contracting programs for 2026 now. Early planning ensures companies are positioned to identify opportunities, build competitive proposals, and compete effectively in the year ahead.
Businesses ready to align their capabilities with government opportunities are invited to connect with CMG Alliance for tailored strategies, hands-on guidance, and proven expertise to turn opportunities into contract wins.
Contact:
Alexis Patlan, Public Relations
CMG Alliance
alexis.patlan@cmgalliance.com
www.cmgalliance.com/
