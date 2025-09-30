Michael E. Zielinski Chosen as a Professional of the Year for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Mount Prospect, IL, September 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Michael E. Zielinski of Mount Prospect, Illinois, has been chosen as a Professional of the Year For 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding accomplishments in government.
About Michael E. Zielinski
Michael E. Zielinski has served the U.S. Government for over 40 years. Currently, he is a revenue agent for the Internal Revenue Service (IRS)/U.S. Treasury, responsible for auditing and conducting federal tax investigations at a national level.
Zielinski graduated from the University of Illinois, Urbana with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1981. He began his career in government working with the IRS from 1982-1985, then transitioned to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) from 1985-1986. He returned to the IRS in 1986, where he continues to serve today.
As a valued member of Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide, Zielinski has been previously honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award, an American Achievement Award, and deemed an Honored Member.
In his spare time, Michael enjoys family activities, travel, and exercising.
For more information, visit www.irs.gov
About Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking, and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The Owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment, and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com.
