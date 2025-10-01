"Caught in a Cat Romance" Claws Its Way Into Hearts on October 2, 2025
Airie McCready’s debut poetry book, “Caught in a Cat Romance,” releases October 2, 2025, blending poetry, photography, and controversial cat art. Celebrating the bond between cats and humans, it’s praised by Kirkus Reviews as “a personal, vulnerable volume.” Available for pre-order in paperback, hardcover, and eBook via major retailers.
Carlsbad, CA, October 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Prepare to be whiskered away by “Caught in a Cat Romance,” a captivating debut poetry book by Airie McCready, celebrated cat enthusiast and first-time author. Set to pounce onto bookstore shelves and online retailers nationwide on October 2, 2025. With its unique blend of poetry, photography, and controversial cat art, McCready celebrates the profound bond between cats and their humans. Welcoming cat lovers, poetry aficionados, and art enthusiasts into a world brimming with feline charm and heartfelt emotion.
Airie McCready, known to her thousands of followers, shares her passion and deep devotion for her cat crew. Dedicated to helping others with the same problems she ran into with her own Sphynx and Devon Rex cats, she is generous with her knowledge, but not as a business. Instead, she has done everything from designing a wearable cat sling for humans to writing intense poetry about the devotion that pet family members can inspire. Previously, under her brands “Tattcats” and “Simple Sphynx,” McCready designed innovative cat apparel, like cozy sweaters and shirts adorned with fake tattoos, to keep hairless breeds like the Sphynx warm and stylish.
Advance praise from Kirkus Reviews lauds “Caught in a Cat Romance” as “a personal, vulnerable volume of poems about loving cats,” noting that it “captures the strange worlds pet owners create for themselves and their animals.” The review also praises the “rhyming verses full of memorable figurative images.” Even calling one art piece a “disturbing tableau.” This evocative collection is a must-read for pet lovers who see their furry companions as cherished family members.
“Caught in a Cat Romance” will be distributed by IngramSpark and available in paperback, hardcover, and ebook formats through the publisher’s website and major online retailers, such as Barnes & Noble and Amazon. Order now to join the feline frenzy at Aber Stoat Publishing.
About the Author:
Airie McCready got her journalism degree, but spent her early years in fine art, computer graphics, and freelanced as an art director for photo shoots. After her marriage ended, she changed her name in order to get out from under the shadow of her ex-husband’s writing and set out on a journey of self-discovery, which led to her mission today, helping people understand the love of cats. After observing cats’ behavior for over 20 years, Sphynx and Devon Rex specifically for over 10 years, she now shares her expert knowledge with others. She views her bond with her cats as deeply spiritual, describing it as a symbiotic unit.
For review copies, interviews, or further information, please contact the publisher.
Contact
Margot Collins
619-752-4977
aberstoatpublishing.com
