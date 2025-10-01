"Caught in a Cat Romance" Claws Its Way Into Hearts on October 2, 2025

Airie McCready’s debut poetry book, “Caught in a Cat Romance,” releases October 2, 2025, blending poetry, photography, and controversial cat art. Celebrating the bond between cats and humans, it’s praised by Kirkus Reviews as “a personal, vulnerable volume.” Available for pre-order in paperback, hardcover, and eBook via major retailers.