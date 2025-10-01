Sean Callagy, ACTi & Unblinded Launch Influence Mastery Immersion: 4-Day Summit on AI-Era Leadership with Charlie Sheen, Sugar Ray Leonard, and Sadia Khan
Unblinded and Sean Callagy announce the Influence Mastery Immersion, a 4-day elite summit on business growth, integrity, and leadership in the AI era. Held Oct. 15–18, 2025, at Park Ridge Marriott (NJ), the event features icons like Charlie Sheen, Sadia Khan, and Sugar Ray Leonard. More than a conference, it’s a live transformative experience where integrous influence, strategy, and mastery redefine the future of leadership.
Paramus, NJ, October 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- From Hollywood icons to world champions, from cultural disruptors to business visionaries, a historic convergence is set to unfold this October. Unblinded presents the Integrous Influence Mastery Immersion: A Four-Day Elite Professional and Business Growth Summit — October 15–18, 2025, at the Park Ridge Marriott.
This is not another conference. This is the planting of a flag, where leaders, licensed professionals, and entrepreneurs step into a new era of business growth, integrity, and influence in an AI-driven world.
What Makes This Historic?
Sean Callagy, visionary founder of Unblinded, opens the Summit by drawing on voices that have shaped culture, sport, business, and entertainment.
Charlie Sheen — cultural icon and Golden Globe–winning actor whose unapologetic
voice and decades-long career have made him one of Hollywood’s most talked-about figures.
Sadia Khan — actress, psychologist, and globally followed relationship coach with
millions of online followers, known for bridging entertainment with transformational life guidance.
Sugar Ray Leonard — Olympic gold medalist and world champion boxer, widely
regarded as one of the greatest fighters in history and an enduring symbol of discipline, resilience, and victory.
“When influence is rooted in love and integrity, miracles happen. This Immersion proves it.” — Bella Verita, Co-Host of The Heart of Influence
“This Immersion is not an event — it’s the acceleration point where integrity, mastery, and human potential collide to redefine what leadership means in the age of AI.” — Fernando J. Valencia, Co-Founder of Unblinded
Live Immersive Experience
Sean Callagy, codifier of the Formula, on his way to being the only blind, billion-dollar, self-funded unicorn producer, creator of two Top 100 National Jury Verdicts, and host of The Heart of Influence, will be interviewing and training alongside these extraordinary guests. Recognized as the world’s greatest interviewer, Sean’s conversations draw out truth, vulnerability, and brilliance, transforming each moment into a master class on the Formula and Compound Influence Mastery itself.
“To see Sean, Adam, Nicole, and FJV share the stage with legends like Sugar Ray Leonard is history in motion. This is where the future of leadership is being written.” — Mike Vesuvio, Unblinded Certification Partner
Sessions will move beyond speaking engagements to live transformations engineered for immediate impact. Each exchange will not only reveal the personal journeys of cultural icons, but serve as live training experiences in how integrous influence changes everything.
“Magic is not an accident. It is what happens when belief, mastery, and exponential
growth collide. At this Immersion, we are not only training professionals to grow; we are producing an ecosystem where miracles become measurable. What we will create together in those four days will reverberate for decades to come.” — Nicole “Tink” Maiello, Co-Founder of Unblinded
Why This Matters
- AI + Dynamic Strategy + Ethics Under the Microscope: Professionals and
business owners grappling with disruption will find clarity, courage, and
actionable strategy.
- Mastery Meets Integrity: The Unblinded Formula merges influence, process,
and self-mastery, applied in real-time with ACTi, Bolt, and Gen-2 ACTi
(Actualized Intelligence) tools.
- Showstopping Lineup: From Hollywood to boardrooms, boxing rings to digital
empires, these voices have shaped culture, markets, and possibility — now
converging to forge the next era.
There is no better time, and no more critical skill, than integrous influence. With the world facing unprecedented disruption — from AI acceleration to cultural division, from economic uncertainty to the demand for principled leadership — the ability to communicate, lead, and inspire with integrity is no longer optional; it is essential.
“This is the most critical time of our lives, and this Immersion couldn’t come at a more important moment in history. Integrity-based human influence is the single most powerful and masterful skill set you can develop right now, and there is no one on Earth better to teach it than Sean Callagy,” the organizers and Adam Gugino declare.
An Invitation to the World
Unblinded calls leaders, professionals, and ecosystem builders to step forward. For
those who dare to grow without compromise, this is the moment.
“We are not competing with anyone — only with possibility. The Immersion is a stand for liberating human beings from figurative blindness, to uncover and fulfill their ultimate missions, visions, and purposes,” says Sean Callagy.
Event Details: gounblinded.com/iimi-event/
Unblinded Influence Mastery Immersion – A Four-Day Elite Professional and Business
Growth Summit
October 15–18, 2025
Park Ridge Marriott
Park Ridge, NJ
Contact
Unblinded/Callagy LawContact
Nicole Maiello
201-261-1700
unblindedmastery.com
Categories