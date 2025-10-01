Sean Callagy, ACTi & Unblinded Launch Influence Mastery Immersion: 4-Day Summit on AI-Era Leadership with Charlie Sheen, Sugar Ray Leonard, and Sadia Khan

Unblinded and Sean Callagy announce the Influence Mastery Immersion, a 4-day elite summit on business growth, integrity, and leadership in the AI era. Held Oct. 15–18, 2025, at Park Ridge Marriott (NJ), the event features icons like Charlie Sheen, Sadia Khan, and Sugar Ray Leonard. More than a conference, it’s a live transformative experience where integrous influence, strategy, and mastery redefine the future of leadership.