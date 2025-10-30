ADNOC Distribution Launches Refreshed "Oasis by ADNOC" Brand, Introducing Premium "On-the-Gourmet" Concept Across UAE’s Leading Convenience Store Network

Introduces "Oasis by ADNOC" with a premium "On-the-Gourmet" concept, featuring elevated food and beverage offerings; ADNOC Oasis, an iconic Emirati brand with 379 locations across the UAE, remains one of the nation’s most beloved coffee destinations. The refreshed brand supports ADNOC’s growing non-fuel retail business, which reported a 15% year-on-year gross profit increase in H1 2025, including a 21% rise in convenience store gross profit.