Unified Commercial Property Management Expands Portfolio with Strategic Acquisitions
Unified Commercial Property Management has acquired three existing property management companies across the Phoenix metropolitan area.
Scottsdale, AZ, October 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Unified Commercial Property Management has acquired Main Street Real Estate Advisors, Greater Airpark Realty Services, and the property management division at Menlo Group Commercial Real Estate. The acquisitions will enable Unified to expand its commercial property management services across the Phoenix metropolitan area.
“We are excited to integrate these respected firms into our operations and continue building on their legacies,” said Kody Miller, MBA, Operating Partner at Unified Commercial Property Management. “Our team is committed to building a unified team with a unified system, delivering maximum results.”
Unified Commercial Property Management was founded in 2024 by Miller alongside Matt Barber, MBA; Grafton Milne, SIOR, CCIM; and Tanner Milne, MBA, SIOR, CCIM. The owners have a strong background in entrepreneurship and commercial real estate, which they will apply to their quickly growing property management business.
Main Street Real Estate Advisors has provided commercial management services to Arizona institutional property owners since 2004. Founded in 2010, Greater Airpark Realty Services supports property owners and associations primarily in the Scottsdale Airpark area. Menlo Group is a well-known Phoenix-area commercial real estate firm that began offering property management services in 2020.
In total, Unified now manages nearly 7.5 million sq. ft. of retail, office and industrial real estate, in addition to multiple commercial property associations, across the Phoenix metropolitan area. Notable properties in Unified’s expanded portfolio include Scottsdale Waterfront, Shops @ Gainey Village, Lincoln Village Shops, P83, Palm Valley Pavilion, Verrado Main Street, and Sunrise Market.
Unified will elevate the experience of existing tenants and property owners through its proven processes, cutting-edge technology, real-time reporting, pre-negotiated vendor network, and monthly training for its employees.
The current Unified team consists of property managers, assistant property managers, accountants, and building engineers. To house its growing team, Unified has recently leased a new office at 8723 E. Via de Commercio in Scottsdale, Ariz.
The company’s team and systems are equipped to manage significantly more properties than they currently oversee. The owners at Unified are also seeking to acquire additional property management companies that deliver quality service across the Phoenix Valley and beyond.
“This expansion marks an important milestone for Unified,” Tanner Milne said. “It enhances our ability to deliver comprehensive property management services while positioning us for continued growth in the Valley and future expansion into other West Coast markets.”
About Unified Commercial Property Management
Unified Commercial Property Management is a commercial property management company headquartered in the Phoenix metropolitan area. Through the Unified Process, Culture and Operating System, we provide owners and tenants with a smooth management experience. Learn more at unifiedcpm.com.
