Cloudonix and Minutes Network Partner to Advance Agentic Voice AI Adoption by Enterprises at Tech Week SF/AI Week New York
New York, NY, October 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- New York, US – October 7, 2025. Cloudonix, a Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) provider enabling fast and seamless adoption of Agentic Voice AI telephony solutions by enterprises, SMEs, and contact centers and making it seamless , today announced a strategic partnership with Minutes Network, a carrier-grade telecom infrastructure company leveraging its proprietary MinTech technology stack and decentralized infrastructures to deliver unparalleled A–Z routing and call authentication solutions.
Over the past year, the voice AI agents market has rapidly grown in telecommunications, with businesses adopting AI-driven conversations to reduce costs, scale operations, and enhance customer experiences. Voice AI-powered call centers in the USA already handle billions of minutes of voice conversations, which are then transferred to human agents. This market is expected to maintain incremental growth and demonstrate high-adoption rate.
Through this partnership, Cloudonix customers gain access to Minutes Network’s A-Z routing and call authentication capability, ensuring compliant and reliable, high quality calls termination at market-beating rates. The new enablement granted by this partnership is set to support the emerging challenges introduced by the fast-growing Agentic Voice AI market, such as compliant call transfers between AI agents and live human representatives.
The joint solution addresses the emerging needs of the fast-growing Agentic Voice AI market, including regulatory and operational challenges like STIR/SHAKEN, which have hindered AI deployments on legacy CPaaS providers. With initial US customers already onboard, the Cloudonix-Minutes Network solution aims to accelerate the adoption of Voice AI agents, representing the first of many innovations from this partnership leveraging Minutes Network’s decentralized infrastructure and MinTech technologies.
“At Cloudonix, our mission has always been to simplify communications and empower our customers to do more with less,” said Nir Simionovich, CEO of Cloudonix. “By partnering with Minutes Network, we are combining our advanced CPaaS capabilities with their world-class routing and decentralized infrastructure to unlock a new level of reliability and trust in voice AI adoption.”
“Our collaboration with Cloudonix reflects our vision to deliver enterprise-ready voice solutions with compliance, scalability, and innovation at the core, at unparalleled economics” said Josh Watkins, CEO of Minutes Network. “This is just the beginning. Together, we’re introducing a new wave of telecom solutions designed for the AI era, from contact centers to financial enterprises, e-commerce, and travel providers worldwide.”
Cloudonix announced this innovation at AI Week New York as part of its “Agentic Voice Reality vs Myth: Real World Use Cases & Live AMA” — a session demonstrating how AI-driven voice is solving real problems for enterprises today that was the first bi-costal event that was part of AI Week NY and Tech Week SF.
The joint presence at both Tech Week and AI Week underscores the companies’ shared commitment to bringing practical, enterprise-grade innovation to the global telecom industry.
About Minutes Network
Minutes Network is a telecom infrastructure company reimagining how value flows through global voice traffic. With its proprietary MinTech technology stack and decentralized telephony switching and validation infrastructure, Minutes Network delivers carrier-grade calls termination and authentication service at market-beating rates,
www.minutesnetwork.io
Contact: Jamie@minutesnetwork.io
About Cloudonix
Cloudonix is an AI and telephony orchestration company headquartered in New York. Its platform enables enterprises to seamlessly integrate human communications with intelligent voice agents, delivering scalable, reliable, and efficient voice solutions.
www.cloudonix.com
Contact: Eric@cloudoix.xcom
About AI Week New York
AI Week New York is a citywide festival curated by Pulse NYC, showcasing panels, workshops, demos, and networking events across the city. The program brings together business leaders, technologists, investors, and policymakers to explore how AI is shaping the future of industry and society. pulse.nyc/ai-week
About Tech Week San Francisco
Tech Week is a decentralized tech conference presented by a16z. Every Tech Week, hundreds of events take place across the host city - from hackathons to panel events, community meetups and more. Every event is organized individually by startups, companies and VCs. www.techweek.com
