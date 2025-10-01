Cooper Machinery Services Announces Acquisition of Power Parts Supply, LLC
Houston, TX, October 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Cooper Machinery Services (“Cooper”) today announced the acquisition of substantially all assets of Power Parts Supply (“PPS”), a leading supplier of high-quality replacement parts and solutions for large-bore engines and compressors. The acquisition expands Cooper’s Refurbished Parts and Unit Exchange (UX) business, reinforcing its position as the global leader in comprehensive engine and compression system solutions.
Founded in 2003, Power Parts Supply has built a strong reputation for supplying parts and exchange solutions designed to maximize performance, reliability, and longevity for critical equipment. The company’s parts catalog and commitment to responsive customer service have made it a reliable partner for operators across the energy industry.
“We are excited to welcome Power Parts Supply to the Cooper family,” said Scott Buckhout, CEO of Cooper. “PPS’s expertise in parts supply and its proven track record of customer support are a perfect complement to Cooper’s Unit Exchange business. The PPS team will reinforce the operational depth Cooper maintains to support the broad range of equipment in our portfolio.”
The acquisition of PPS directly supports Cooper’s mission of providing a full suite of OEM and aftermarket services, including parts, repair, field service, and emissions solutions. With the addition of PPS, Cooper will expand its refurbished and UX offerings to include an even broader range of exchange-ready parts, giving customers faster access to critical equipment and reducing downtime.
About Cooper Machinery Services
Cooper Machinery Services is the original equipment manufacturer (“OEM”) and supplier of parts and after-sales services, and emissions reduction technologies to a large installed base of highly respected engine-compressor brands. The company’s OEM brands include AJAX®, Cooper-Bessemer®, Enterprise®, Gemini®, Superior®, TSI®, and TXC®. They are a major supplier of after-sales support for non-Cooper engine-compressor brands, such as CAT G3600, Clark, Ingersoll Rand, Waukesha VHP, and Worthington. Manufacturing is conducted at its facilities, while onsite services are delivered through its extensive network of field technicians operating out of fully equipped repair and overhaul shops strategically located around the world. Cooper Machinery Services is a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management.
About Power Parts Supply
Power Parts Supply is a trusted supplier of high-quality replacement parts and solutions for large-bore engines and compressors. Built on a foundation of technical expertise, responsive service, and commitment to reliability, PPS provides parts and unit exchange solutions that reduce downtime and keep critical equipment running efficiently.
For more information, visit www.cooperservices.com.
