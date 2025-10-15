Chipsy Brings Las Vegas to the Blockchain — a New Era of Crypto Gaming Has Arrived
Chipsy, a new online casino launches globally: 9,000+ games, live sports betting, crypto payments, and a roadmap to the world’s first decentralized casino.
The wait is over. Chipsy, the offshore crypto casino built by seasoned Las Vegas operators and blockchain veterans, has launched globally — bringing 9,000+ games, live sports betting, and full crypto support to players in Latin America, Europe, and other legal markets worldwide (outside the U.S.).
With 20+ years running Las Vegas casinos, 12+ years in online sportsbooks, and decades in digital marketing, software, and security, the Chipsy team knows both sides of the table: the thrill of the casino floor and the power of blockchain innovation.
The Chipsy Experience
9,000+ casino titles from 96 providers
Sportsbook & live betting on the world’s favorite games
Live dealer action that feels like Vegas in your living room
Crypto-native payments with USDC, USDT, BTC, ETH, DOGE, LTC, SOL, TRX, and XRP
Decentralization Ahead
Chipsy isn’t just launching another casino — it’s building toward the world’s first fully decentralized casino, where every roll, spin, and card flip happens transparently on-chain. That means:
Provably fair games
Verified RNGs
Blockchain-powered transparency
Grants for indie developers building the future of Web3 gaming
“Online gaming has been waiting for this,” said a Chipsy spokesperson. “Players want more than flashy bonuses — they want fairness, speed, and a place they can trust. Chipsy delivers, with blockchain at the core.”
Another spokesperson added: “We’re not here to play small. Chipsy is the bridge between the casino floors of Las Vegas and the limitless potential of crypto. This is gaming, reimagined for Web3.”
About Chipsy - Chipsy is a global offshore crypto casino built in Las Vegas and available across Latin America, Europe, and other legal markets outside the U.S. With 9,000+ games, crypto-first payments, and a mission to decentralize the industry, Chipsy is leading the charge into the future of gaming.
Contact
(702) 482-7246
www.chipsy.com
