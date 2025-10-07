Lumber Liquidators Announces Store Relocation in Houston to Enhance Customer Experience
Lumber Liquidators has relocated its Spring, TX, store to 17955 North Freeway, Houston, which opened October 2. The new location, next to sister company Cabinets To Go, creates a one-stop destination for flooring and cabinetry. Customers will enjoy a seamless home improvement experience with expert guidance, flooring and cabinetry solutions, and professional services—all in a larger, more convenient space.
Houston, TX, October 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Lumber Liquidators, a national leader in high-quality, affordable flooring solutions, is pleased to announce a strategic store move for its Spring, Texas location. The store will relocate from 21755 I-45, Suite 2, Spring, TX 77388 to a new site at 17955 North Freeway, Houston, TX 77090. The new location is now open and provides customers with an improved shopping experience and expanded convenience.
The new Houston store will be located next to its sister company, Cabinets To Go, creating a one-stop destination for flooring and cabinetry. This proximity will allow customers to enjoy a seamless home improvement experience, combining expert design guidance, a wide variety of flooring samples, professional installation services, and cabinetry solutions—all in one convenient space.
“We’re thrilled to be expanding our presence in Houston with this new location,” said Jason Delves, President and CEO of Lumber Liquidators. “By moving to a larger, more centralized space and integrating with our sister company Cabinets To Go, we’re making it easier than ever for customers to access everything they need for their home improvement projects. This relocation reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering both convenience and unbeatable value.”
The Houston store transition further strengthens Lumber Liquidators’ mission to adapt and grow in key markets while continuing to provide trusted, high-quality flooring solutions that meet the needs of homeowners, builders, and contractors across Texas.
About Lumber Liquidators
Lumber Liquidators is the nation’s largest independent retailer of hardwood, waterproof, and laminate flooring. Known for its wide product selection, expert advice, and professional installation services, the company has built a reputation for making flooring projects seamless and affordable. With locations coast to coast, Lumber Liquidators is committed to helping customers find the perfect floors — at the perfect price. LumberLiquidators.Com | 1-800-HARDWOOD
Contact
F9 Brands Inc.Contact
Brandon McGrath
513-237-3534
LumberLiquidators.com
