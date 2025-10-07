Thomasville Filmmaker Wraps Faith-Based Short Film "Progenitor" at Liam’s Restaurant
Thomasville-based Copeland Road Entertainment has completed production on its new short film Progenitor, a modern faith-based parable filmed at Liam’s Restaurant in downtown Thomasville. The film explores redemption and spiritual reflection while highlighting the local community and Georgia filmmaking talent.
Thomasville, GA, October 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Copeland Road Entertainment has officially wrapped production on the short film Progenitor, a modern parable filmed right in the heart of Thomasville. Principal photography took place in September at Liam’s Restaurant downtown, with a cast and crew made up of local and regional talent.
Written and directed by Alexander Rivera, Progenitor tells the story of a man who enters a fine dining restaurant on a rainy night and finds himself face-to-face with unsettling truths. The film wrestles with themes of redemption, faith, and the choices that shape our lives.
The project was spearheaded by Thomasville native Joshwa S. Copeland, founder of Copeland Road Entertainment.
“Bringing this story to life here at home means everything to me,” said Copeland. “We wanted to create something powerful, thought-provoking, and faith-driven, while also showcasing the talent and beauty of Thomasville. Liam’s opened their doors to us and gave us a space that elevated the entire film.”
With production complete, Progenitor has entered post-production and will soon begin its festival run. Copeland Road Entertainment also plans to host a local screening when the film is complete.
“This is just the beginning,” Copeland added. “Progenitor is our first step in building films here in Thomasville that can reach audiences far beyond Georgia, while keeping our roots firmly planted in this community.”
About Copeland Road Entertainment
Copeland Road Entertainment is an independent film production company based in Georgia, dedicated to creating stories that inspire, entertain, and spark conversation. Its mission is to produce high-quality, impactful films across genres, with a focus on theatrical storytelling and community engagement.
Contact Information
Joshwa S. Copeland
Copeland Road Entertainment
Joshwa@CopelandRoadEnt.com
https://www.copelandroadent.com
High-resolution production stills and behind-the-scenes photos are available upon request.
