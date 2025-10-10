Kiddie Care Preschool Announces Grand Opening of Third Location in Margate, Florida

Kiddie Care Preschool is excited to announce the grand opening of its third day care center at 6301 W Atlantic Blvd., Margate, FL 33063. The celebration will take place on Friday, October 10, 2025. This is more than just a business milestone — it’s a dream come true, said Ms. Jen McNally, Director. With each new preschool, I’ve gained more experience, so this one feels smoother and more rewarding. Families are invited to visit the new location and learn more.