Kiddie Care Preschool Announces Grand Opening of Third Location in Margate, Florida
Margate, FL, October 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Kiddie Care Preschool proudly announces the grand opening of its third day care and early learning center, located at 6301 W Atlantic Blvd., Margate, FL 33063. The celebration scheduled for Friday, October 10, 2025, marking another exciting milestone in the preschool’s mission to provide nurturing, high-quality early childhood education.
Families and community members are invited to join the grand opening festivities, explore the new facility, and meet the dedicated educators who make Kiddie Care a trusted name in early learning.
This is more than just a business milestone — it’s a dream come true, said Ms. Jen McNally, Director of Kiddie Care Preschool. With each new preschool, I’ve gained more experience, so this one feels smoother and more rewarding. It’s another step toward building a network of schools where children thrive and families feel supported.
The new Margate location features spacious, child-friendly classrooms, modern play areas, and a curriculum designed to inspire creativity, social growth, and a lifelong love of learning. Kiddie Care Preschool continues to uphold its reputation for combining warmth, safety, and educational excellence in every program offered.
For more information about Kiddie Care Preschool’s programs or enrollment at the new day care in Margate, call 954-532-1207.
Jen McNally
954-532-1207
www.kiddiecarepre.com
