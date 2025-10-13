Teatro Alla Scala Association of America to Host New York Benefit Nov. 1
For the Young - By the Young. The second annual New York fundraising benefit and "masterclass."
New York, NY, October 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Teatro alla Scala Association of America will host its annual benefit on Saturday, November 1, 2025 at the New York Historical. Honoring its tradition, the annual benefit presents the brilliance of Teatro alla Scala in New York through exceptional performances and master classes. This year, Maestro Daniele Rustioni and soprano Juliana Grigoryan will lead the featured program, masterfully blending the harmony between gesture and voice.
The event will be hosted by Emmy Award winning journalist and TV host Frank DiLella.
Fortunato Ortombina, CEO and Artistic Director of Teatro alla Scala, alongside Milena Adamian, President and Chairwoman of the American Association, will highlight the importance of international programs and this year’s benefit theme, reflecting on the future of the stage and its audience.
With UNESCO adding Italian opera signing as a Heritage of Humanity in 2023, La Scala embodies a rich tradition and represents one of the most significant facets of Italy’s culture and identity.
Founded in 2023, the Teatro alla Scala Association of America deepens the centuries-long cultural connection between Italy and the United States, supporting special projects and productions that expand La Scala’s unique experiences, preserve its legacy, and engage a growing community of U.S. supporters.
Celebrating Italian excellence, the Association partners with distinguished brands—Brioni, Pomellato, Tod’s, Edra, Mapei, Bellavista, Campari, and others—to present this exclusive New York City event.
It is the only non-profit a 501(c)(3) organization recognized and supported by Teatro alla Scala.
“Teatro alla Scala needs no introduction: since its inauguration in 1778, it stands as a symbol of excellence and a very symbol of Italy that continues to inspire audiences around the world. I wish to commend the mission of the Teatro alla Scala Association of America, because by strengthening the bond between Teatro alla Scala and the American public, it deepens further the friendship and cultural ties between Italy and the United States,” said Fabrizio Di Michele, Consul General of Italy in New York.
“Even in its early years, the American Association’s devotion to Teatro alla Scala can be felt deeply—in every gesture of support, in every shared moment of art. As we grow, so does our dream: to carry this legacy forward, so that future generations may feel the same wonder that moves us today,” said Milena Adamian, President and Chairwoman of the Board.
For information and tickets contact: https://lascalaus.org/annual-benefit-2025/
Contact
David Wilson or Rob Goldstone
917-743-1438
lascalaus.org
