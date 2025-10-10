NYX Health Launches AI-Powered Denial Management Platform to Transform Hospital Revenue Recovery

NYX Health has introduced NYX Health AI, an advanced platform that automates denial management to help hospitals recover revenue faster, reduce aging A/R, and prevent future claim denials. The technology resolves up to 80% of denials automatically, routes complex cases to staff, and continuously learns to improve performance; all while maintaining strict SOC 2 compliance. The platform is now available to hospitals and health systems nationwide.