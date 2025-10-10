NYX Health Launches AI-Powered Denial Management Platform to Transform Hospital Revenue Recovery
NYX Health has introduced NYX Health AI, an advanced platform that automates denial management to help hospitals recover revenue faster, reduce aging A/R, and prevent future claim denials. The technology resolves up to 80% of denials automatically, routes complex cases to staff, and continuously learns to improve performance; all while maintaining strict SOC 2 compliance. The platform is now available to hospitals and health systems nationwide.
Alpharetta, GA, October 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- NYX Health announced today the launch of NYX Health AI, an advanced denial management and revenue cycle automation platform that helps hospitals and health systems recover more revenue, resolve denials faster, and prevent future losses.
Hospitals lose millions of dollars every year to claim denials that are either written off as too costly to pursue or tied up in manual appeals. NYX Health AI changes that. The platform integrates directly with leading EHR systems, including Epic, Cerner, and Meditech; as well as payer clearinghouses, to process denials in real-time.
Key Capabilities of NYX Health AI
Automated Denial Categorization & Appeals
The system identifies denial reasons, pulls in payer data, and automatically generates precise, payer-specific appeal letters. Clinical and non-clinical denials are crafted with the appropriate context and can be sent directly to payers or attached back into the hospital’s system.
Real-Time Patient Grading
When connected in real-time, NYX Health AI continuously evaluates patient accounts while they are still in-house. This early detection highlights risks before claims are submitted, turning denial management into denial prevention.
80% Denial Resolution Without Human Touch
Currently, NYX Health AI can fully resolve about 80% of denials automatically, from categorization to appeal submission, dramatically reducing time to reimbursement.
Smart Work Queues for Complex Cases
For denials that require human intervention, such as workers’ compensation or credentialing issues, the platform routes cases into intelligent work queues. Hospitals can assign them to internal staff or leverage NYX Health’s specialized teams.
Security & Compliance
Hosted in a closed, secure Amazon environment, NYX Health AI is SOC 2 Type 1 certified with SOC 2 Type 2 certification expected later this year.
Continuous Learning & Prevention
Every claim processed feeds back into the system, allowing NYX Health AI to learn payer patterns and share actionable insights with providers. This intelligence helps hospitals prevent denials and strengthen front-end processes.
“Most hospitals only go after a fraction of denials because the manual work is too overwhelming,” said Melissa Hill, VP of Strategic Growth at NYX Health. “NYX Health AI makes it possible to pursue claims that were previously written off, recover revenue that was left behind, and prevent denials before they occur. This isn’t about replacing staff, it’s about expanding financial opportunity and giving providers the tools to succeed.”
NYX Health AI is available now for hospitals and health systems nationwide.
Click here for more information on NYX Health AI.
