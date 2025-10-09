Priscilla Kucer Honored with Omicron Delta Kappa Community Commitment Award for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusivity
Omicron Delta Kappa proudly honors Dr. Priscilla “Dr. P” Kucer (Nova Southeastern University, 2008) with the 2025 Community Commitment Award for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusivity. Recognized for her lasting impact in advancing DEI in higher education, Dr. Kucer’s leadership and mentorship have strengthened opportunities for marginalized groups and inspired inclusive campus communities.
Lexington, VA, October 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, proudly announces Dr. Priscilla “Dr. P” Kucer as the 2025 Community Commitment Award recipient for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusivity. Kucer is a 2008 initiate of the Nova Southeastern University O∆K Circle.
The announcement was made by Jennifer L. Waller, Ph.D., O∆K president and chief executive officer. “Omicron Delta Kappa is honored to recognize Dr. Kucer for her deep and lasting contributions to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusivity,” Waller said. “Her leadership demonstrates the power of mentorship, accessibility, and community engagement in transforming higher education. Dr. Kucer’s innovative programs have not only enriched her campus but also strengthened opportunities for historically marginalized groups, inspiring students and colleagues alike.”
The O∆K Community Commitment Award for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusivity honors individual members who consistently promote an inclusive campus and/or community, demonstrate an ongoing commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusivity, and recognize that diversity is integral to healthy and productive communities.
About Omicron Delta Kappa
Omicron Delta Kappa Society, the National Leadership Honor Society, was founded at Washington and Lee University in Lexington, Virginia, on Dec. 3, 1914. O∆K’s mission is to honor and develop leaders; encourage collaboration among students, faculty, staff, and alumni; and promote O∆K’s ideals of collaboration, inclusivity, integrity, scholarship, and service on college and university campuses throughout North America. The Society’s headquarters are in Lexington, Virginia. For more information about the award and the organization, please visit our website at www.odk.org.
