Priscilla Kucer Honored with Omicron Delta Kappa Community Commitment Award for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusivity

Omicron Delta Kappa proudly honors Dr. Priscilla “Dr. P” Kucer (Nova Southeastern University, 2008) with the 2025 Community Commitment Award for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusivity. Recognized for her lasting impact in advancing DEI in higher education, Dr. Kucer’s leadership and mentorship have strengthened opportunities for marginalized groups and inspired inclusive campus communities.