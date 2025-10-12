Armand Aghadjanians to Lead Hands-on Due Diligence Workshop at the 2026 Self-Storage Hawaiʻi Unconference
The Self-Storage Hawaiʻi Unconference is proud to announce a dynamic, interactive session led by Armand Aghadjanians, Director of Acquisitions for RHW Capital, titled “Do the Due: Due Diligence Checklist for Acquiring Self-Storage Assets.” This 75-minute workshop will guide attendees through the practical, essential steps of due diligence when acquiring or taking over self-storage properties.
With a reputation as one of the industry’s most insightful acquisition strategists, Aghadjanians has built a career helping investors, developers, and operators identify value, mitigate risk, and streamline transactions. Known for his data-driven, plain-spoken approach, he has worked with both first-time buyers and institutional investors across diverse markets.
“Too often, the difference between a great deal and a problem property is hidden in the details that people overlook,” says Aghadjanians. “My goal in this session is to give attendees a clear, actionable roadmap they can use the very next day — whether they’re buying, expanding, or evaluating a takeover.”
The workshop will immerse participants in real-world scenarios, group discussions, and a guided review of critical investigative areas — from tenant data and operating statements to insurance, taxes, environmental factors, and market dynamics. Attendees will receive:
A custom due diligence checklist tailored for self-storage acquisitions.
Insights into common pitfalls and deal-breaker red flags.
Practical templates and tools for evaluating opportunities.
Collaborative exercises and peer Q&A for shared learning.
Ideal for buyers, operators, asset managers, and consultants, this session bridges the gap between theory and execution — giving participants both the mindset and the toolkit to confidently navigate acquisitions in today’s complex market.
The 2026 Self-Storage Hawaiʻi Unconference will take place at the Outrigger Kaʻanapali Beach Resort, Maui. The event gathers industry leaders, owners, and innovators for four days of collaboration, education, and connection in an open-format environment unlike any other in the self-storage world.
About the Self-Storage Hawaiʻi Unconference
Founded as a unique alternative to traditional conferences, the Self-Storage Hawaiʻi Unconference blends education, relaxation, and authentic connection. Each session is designed for open dialogue and shared learning, creating a powerful community among operators, investors, and service providers.
Press Contact:
Tron Jordheim
Founder, Self-Storage Hawaiʻi Unconference
www.hawaiiunconference.com
