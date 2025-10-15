Fourth Horseman Press Releases New Book - "Sex for Dinner, Death for Breakfast: James Bond and the Body"
The Provocative Cultural Study Examines How James Bond Became the Ultimate Embodiment of Power, Sex, and Consumerism
Oxford, United Kingdom, October 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Experience the seductive and dangerous world of Ian Fleming’s 007 through a daring new lens.
In Sex for Dinner, Death for Breakfast: James Bond and the Body, cultural critic Brian A. Dixon takes readers on an incisive exploration of one of modern culture’s most enduring icons—James Bond. Drawing on the novels, films, artwork, and advertising that have defined the Bond franchise for over seven decades, Dixon reveals how the world’s most famous secret agent became a mirror for our evolving obsessions with politics, pleasure, and violence.
From the tailored suits and shaken martinis to the extravagant villains and their exquisite methods of execution, Dixon exposes how every appetite, indulgence, and act of violence reflects our collective anxieties and desires. Bond’s adventures, he argues, are more than escapism—they are cultural performances of power, sexuality, and identity that have shaped generations of audiences and foretold social shifts long before they happened.
Through sharp analysis and a flair for storytelling, Sex for Dinner, Death for Breakfast uncovers how James Bond embodies the body politic—then, now, and in the stories that continue to unfold on screen and in print.
A must-read for fans of cultural criticism, film and literary studies, and anyone fascinated by the intersection of pop culture and ideology, Dixon’s work challenges readers to reconsider what lies beneath Bond’s iconic tuxedo and unflappable composure.
Sex for Dinner, Death for Breakfast: James Bond and the Body is now available in a hardcover edition featuring cover artwork by Marc Aspinall exclusively from Fourth Horseman Press at fourthhorsemanpress.com.
About the Author
Brian A. Dixon is a scholar of media and culture whose work examines the intersections of art and identity. His writing explores how pop culture reflects and reshapes the social, political, and sensual dimensions of the human experience.
About the Publisher
Fourth Horseman Press publishes provocative literature for discerning readers seeking work beyond the mainstream. Founded in 2003 with the debut of Revelation, its acclaimed magazine of apocalyptic art and literature, the press has maintained a reputation for boundary-breaking fiction and cultural criticism that challenges convention and sparks conversation.
