Mitech Partners Launches LaunchAI.Agency: a New Platform Helping Small Businesses Harness AI and Add New Revenue Streams
Nashville, TN, October 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Mitech Partners, a Nashville-based telecom and technology firm founded by entrepreneur Bill McCleskey, has announced the official launch of LaunchAI.Agency — a groundbreaking platform designed to help small businesses and entrepreneurs grow and streamline operations using artificial intelligence.
LaunchAI.Agency provides users with access to an AI Toolbox — a curated collection of practical AI tools to enhance marketing, automation, sales, and business efficiency — and an AI Agency Toolkit that allows entrepreneurs to create an additional income stream by launching their own AI-focused business or service offering.
“AI has made a powerful impact for our business,” said Bill McCleskey, Founder and CEO of Mitech Partners and President-Elect of EO Nashville. “Our goal is to help small businesses and entrepreneurs ramp up to use AI to quite frankly make more money. Adding a revenue stream is just icing on the cake. An entrepreneur can start a side hustle and start making money with our program.”
LaunchAI.Agency is part of a three-pronged innovation rollout under the Mitech Partners umbrella, which also includes BusinessLeads.co, an integrated lead-generation platform that provides filtered business leads by industry, region, and company size. Users can access these leads directly from within the LaunchAI.Agency platform to accelerate their AI-driven marketing and sales strategies.
Since its founding, Mitech Partners has helped over 4,000 businesses across the U.S. and Canada source reliable telecom, internet, TV, and cloud services. The company’s expansion into AI reflects its continued commitment to helping businesses stay ahead of the curve in technology adoption.
“Our goal is to educate business owners about AI and make it simple for any company to use AI to grow, attract customers, and make money,” McCleskey added.
Interested professionals can create a free account and explore the platform at LaunchAI.Agency.
About Mitech Partners
Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Mitech Partners is a business technology brokerage firm that helps entrepreneurs and organizations source telecom, internet, and cloud services nationwide. Mitech’s partner ecosystem includes thousands of small business clients, IT consultants, and channel partners across North America.
