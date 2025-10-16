Miami Educator Brings NASA Rocket Training to American High School Academy, Launching Students Toward STEM and Aviation Careers

American High School Academy (AHSA), a Cognia®-Accredited and NCAA-Approved private school in Miami, announces that Head of Schools Mr. Reinaldo Valentino completed NASA’s WRATS program. AHSA’s Aviation and Aerospace curriculum—powered by AOPA’s You Can Fly program and Civil Air Patrol AEM initiatives—offers FAA Part 107 Drone Certification, Private Pilot Ground School, and real flight simulators through AviationHighSchool.com, serving both its Kendall and Hialeah–North Miami campuses.