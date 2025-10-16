Miami Educator Brings NASA Rocket Training to American High School Academy, Launching Students Toward STEM and Aviation Careers
American High School Academy (AHSA), a Cognia®-Accredited and NCAA-Approved private school in Miami, announces that Head of Schools Mr. Reinaldo Valentino completed NASA’s WRATS program. AHSA’s Aviation and Aerospace curriculum—powered by AOPA’s You Can Fly program and Civil Air Patrol AEM initiatives—offers FAA Part 107 Drone Certification, Private Pilot Ground School, and real flight simulators through AviationHighSchool.com, serving both its Kendall and Hialeah–North Miami campuses.
Miami, FL, October 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- When Reinaldo Valentino, Head of Schools at American High School Academy (AHSA), stood on a launch pad at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility observing a research rocket blaze skyward, he saw more than a launch — he saw the future of education.
Valentino was among educators who participated in the Wallops Rocket Science Teacher Training (WRATS) program, an initiative hosted by NASA to help teachers integrate aerospace engineering and real-world STEM experiences into their classrooms. The program covered rocket design, telemetry, and data analysis — lessons that Valentino brought home to South Florida to inspire his students.
“Watching that rocket lift off and tracking its flight data in real time was unforgettable,” Valentino said. “It reminded me that the best learning happens when students are building, creating, and discovering for themselves. That’s the energy we’ve built into Aviation High School.”
Turning Rocket Science into Real-World Learning
Back in Miami, Valentino and his team transformed that inspiration into the foundation of Aviation High School, AHSA’s specialized STEM division serving grades 6–12. The school blends science, engineering, and technology into a hands-on learning environment that connects students to the world of flight, design, and innovation.
Through AviationHighSchool.com, students explore an array of programs that include:
Drone Technology and Flight Operations — learning aerodynamics, control systems, and safe operations.
Rocketry and Propulsion Design — applying physics and math through small-scale rocket construction and testing.
AI and Robotics — building and programming automated systems that mirror modern aviation technologies.
Aerospace Engineering and 3D Design — designing and fabricating parts using digital modeling and rapid prototyping tools.
Pilot Fundamentals and Flight Simulation — studying navigation, weather, and the science of flight.
“We want every graduate to leave here industry-ready,” Valentino explained. “That means they don’t just understand theory — they can apply it. They build, test, design, and innovate like professionals.”
Inspiring the Future Workforce
Florida is home to a rapidly expanding aviation and aerospace sector, and Aviation High School is preparing students to be part of that growth. The program emphasizes career-focused STEM pathways that introduce students to real technologies used in today’s workforce.
“Florida’s skies are full of opportunity,” Valentino said. “We’re making sure our students have the skills, confidence, and mindset to rise to those opportunities.”
Graduates leave ready to continue their education or step directly into aviation, robotics, engineering, or technology careers — equipped with both academic credentials and hands-on experience.
Re-Engaging Students Through Discovery
Aviation High School also serves students who come from credit-recovery and re-engagement programs, helping them rediscover motivation through innovation.
“Some of our students once believed they’d never succeed in school,” said Principal Carmen Molina-Churchman. “But when they see their designs lift off or their code come to life, they realize that education can be personal — and powerful.”
Every student follows an individualized learning path that adapts to their pace, ensuring that success is achievable for all.
About American High School Academy
American High School Academy (AHSA) is a private school serving grades 6–12 and adult learners across Miami-Dade County. Founded in 2003, AHSA combines academics, innovation, and real-world application to prepare students for success in college, career, and life. Its Aviation High School division offers specialized programs in aviation, aerospace, robotics, AI, and STEM education — helping students graduate industry-ready and future-focused.
Campuses:
South Miami–Kendall Campus: 10300 SW 72nd Street, Room 427, Miami, FL 33173
Hialeah–North Miami Campus: 11380 NW 27 Ave., Building 8, Room 8350, Miami, FL 33167
Learn more at www.AviationHighSchool.com or www.AmericanHighSchoolAcademy.com, or call 305-270-1440.
