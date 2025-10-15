Bonnie S. Squires Honored as a Woman of the Month for October 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Wynnewood, PA, October 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Bonnie S. Squires of Wynnewood, Pennsylvania, has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for October 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This distinction acknowledges her significant contributions and achievements in the field of consulting. Squires will be featured in the Fall 2025 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine with other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their industries.
About Bonnie S. Squires
Bonnie S. Squires is an experienced professional specializing in communications and fundraising consulting, working with universities and nonprofits throughout her career. As president of Squires Consulting, she provides guidance to organizations seeking to strengthen their communication strategies and fundraising efforts.
In addition to her consulting work, Squires has held significant leadership roles in the nonprofit and higher education sectors. She served as past president of the Terri Lynne Lokoff Child Care Foundation from 2006 to 2007, where she worked closely with corporate leaders, child care teachers and supervisors, and elected officials to raise awareness about the need for quality child care. During her tenure, Squires contributed to committees involved in the national child care teacher awards process and ceremony, as well as major fundraising events such as golf and bridge tournaments and gala fundraisers.
Squires also served as special assistant to the president of Temple University from 1983 to 1989. In this capacity, she was a corporate officer on the board of trustees and the board of governors of Temple University Hospital, edited the alumni magazine, and created Boards of Governors for each of the university's colleges. She chaired honorary degree convocations and led the university’s capital campaign, raising $180 million. Squires also produced and directed television, radio, and print advertising for Temple University.
Currently, Squires is well-known for her opinion column in the Main Line Times and her expertise in op-eds, writing, communications, and fundraising.
Bonnie holds an M.A. in English literature from the University of Pennsylvania.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
