Carolina Signs and Wonders Recognized as a National Leader in Complex and Large-Scale Signage Projects
Charlotte, NC, October 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Carolina Signs and Wonders, a leading full-service commercial signage company, is earning national recognition for its ability to manage and execute large-scale, complex signage projects with precision, speed, and exceptional craftsmanship. With headquarters in Charlotte and regional offices across North and South Carolina, the company has completed projects in 39 U.S. states, cementing its reputation as one of the Southeast’s most capable and trusted signage partners.
Holding electrical licenses in multiple states, Carolina Signs and Wonders brings unmatched technical depth to every project, from illuminated architectural signs and digital displays to multi-location brand rollouts. Their integrated approach and nationwide reach have positioned them as a go-to provider for high-visibility, high-complexity commercial signage solutions.
Trusted by Global Brands and Public Institutions
The company’s proven record of excellence is reflected in its client roster, which includes global industry leaders such as Amazon, Tesla, Google, Truist Bank, and Ford Motor Company, as well as respected public-sector partners including the State of South Carolina, the City of Charlotte, and Wake Technical Community College.
“Whether it’s a Fortune 500 company or a government campus, our clients trust us to deliver on time, on budget, and beyond expectations,” said Greg Golbus, Founder and CEO of Carolina Signs and Wonders. “Our team thrives on complexity — we specialize in taking large, multi-site programs and making them look effortless.”
Award-Winning Quality and Certified Excellence
Recognized with manufacturing quality awards from the City of Charlotte, Carolina Signs and Wonders exemplifies precision and pride in craftsmanship. The company is also a certified small business and women-owned enterprise, highlighting its commitment to diversity, community impact, and continuous improvement within the manufacturing and construction sectors.
Full-Service Solutions from Design to Installation
Carolina Signs and Wonders provides a complete in-house project lifecycle, including design, permitting, structural engineering, fabrication, manufacturing, and installation. By maintaining full control over each stage, the company ensures accountability, efficiency, and seamless coordination—an essential advantage for clients managing multi-location or time-sensitive rollouts.
Delivering on Complexity Nationwide
From high-rise corporate signage to multi-state rebranding programs, Carolina Signs and Wonders has repeatedly demonstrated its capacity to handle demanding schedules, intricate logistics, and complex technical requirements. Each project reflects the company’s unwavering commitment to safety, quality, and client satisfaction.
“At Carolina Signs and Wonders, we don’t just make signs — we engineer complete solutions,” added Golbus. “Our mission is to help brands make a lasting impression while ensuring every installation is built to the highest technical and aesthetic standards.”
About Carolina Signs and Wonders
Carolina Signs and Wonders is a full-service commercial signage company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, with regional offices throughout NC and SC. The company specializes in large-scale, complex, and high-quality signage projects, offering comprehensive capabilities in design, engineering, manufacturing, and installation. With projects completed in 39 states and a growing list of high-profile clients, Carolina Signs and Wonders continues to set the standard for excellence in the U.S. signage industry.
For more information, visit www.carolinasignsandwonders.com.
Contact:
Carolina Signs and Wonders
1700 University Commercial Place
Charlotte, NC 28213
Phone: (704) 997-1797
Email: info@carolinasignsandwonders.com
Website: www.carolinasignsandwonders.com
