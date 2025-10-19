Dropout Crisis: Americans Leaving High School Every 26 Seconds; American High School Academy Expands Adult Diploma Program
Over 1.2 million U.S. students drop out of high school each year, one every 26 seconds (dosomething.org). American High School Academy’s Cognia-accredited Adult High School Completion Program offers adults a flexible path to finish high school—online, hybrid, or in person—earning a real diploma at their own pace from anywhere in the country.
Miami, FL, October 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- More than 1.2 million U.S. students leave high school each year, roughly one dropout every 26 seconds (dosomething.org). That staggering statistic illustrates a growing crisis that follows people into adulthood and undercuts economic opportunity. In response, American High School Academy (AHSA) is strengthening its Adult High School Completion Program, offering adults across the country an opportunity to finish high school at their own pace, often from the comfort of home and earn a recognized diploma.
At a time when flexible, remote learning options are in high demand, AHSA’s program allows adults to study online, in person, or through a hybrid model. Participants can transfer previous credits and tailor their schedule to work and family commitments, graduating when they complete the requirements. The program serves learners aged 16 and older, with no maximum age limit.
“With a student dropping out every 26 seconds (dosomething.org), there is an urgent need for accessible pathways back to education,” said Reinaldo Valentino, Head of Schools at AHSA. “Our Adult High School Completion Program lets adults finish high school at their own pace and on their own schedule, whether they learn online from home or attend classes in person.”
Highlights of the Program
Cognia‑Accredited Education — The school is accredited by Cognia, meeting nationally recognized standards of quality and continuous improvement. Graduates receive a high school diploma that holds weight with colleges and employers.
Flexible Learning Formats — Students choose online, classroom-based, or hybrid courses, enabling them to learn at their preferred pace and location.
Transferable Credits — Previous high school coursework can be applied toward graduation, shortening the timeline for completion.
Self-Paced Structure — There are no term deadlines; learners progress as quickly or steadily as needed.
AHSA’s initiative seeks to address the dropout crisis by turning adults who left school early into graduates ready for college or career pathways. The program underscores the growing recognition that education must adapt to meet learners’ varied needs and schedules.
About American High School Academy
Founded in 2003, American High School Academy serves grades 6–12 and adult learners nationwide. The institution offers traditional high school, credit recovery, and adult completion programs designed to prepare students for higher education and the workforce. With campuses in Miami-Dade County and online access throughout the U.S., AHSA emphasizes personalized learning and industry-readiness.
Contact Information
American High School Academy
info@americanhighschoolacademy.com
305‑270‑1440
www.AmericanHighSchoolAcademy.com
About American High School Academy
Founded in 2003, American High School Academy serves grades 6–12 and adult learners nationwide. The institution offers traditional high school, credit recovery, and adult completion programs designed to prepare students for higher education and the workforce. With campuses in Miami-Dade County and online access throughout the U.S., AHSA emphasizes personalized learning and industry-readiness.
