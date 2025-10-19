Dropout Crisis: Americans Leaving High School Every 26 Seconds; American High School Academy Expands Adult Diploma Program

Over 1.2 million U.S. students drop out of high school each year, one every 26 seconds (dosomething.org). American High School Academy’s Cognia-accredited Adult High School Completion Program offers adults a flexible path to finish high school—online, hybrid, or in person—earning a real diploma at their own pace from anywhere in the country.