WP Publishing Delivers Breakthrough Memoir "The Ghost at the Table," Strengthening Its Vision for Author Partnership and Control
The Ghost at the Table is a powerful memoir of survival, redemption, and transformation—tracing one man’s journey from the streets to the boardroom. Through raw honesty and vivid storytelling, it reveals the struggles, triumphs, and lessons that shaped a life defined by resilience, purpose, and faith. A story of overcoming adversity, reclaiming identity, and finding meaning beyond success.
Atlanta, GA, October 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- WP Publishing, LLC Announces the Upcoming Release of “THE GHOST AT THE TABLE,” by: Reginald R. Mebane.
WP Publishing, LLC is proud to announce the upcoming release of “THE GHOST AT THE TABLE: A Memoir of Surviving Life, The Streets, and Corporate America,” by Reginald R. Mebane. The highly anticipated memoir will be available nationwide on November 8, 2025.
In this gripping and unflinching memoir, Reginald R. Mebane takes readers on a powerful journey through the challenges of survival, resilience, and transformation. From the hardships of growing up in unforgiving environments to navigating the complexities of corporate boardrooms, Mebane sheds light on the lessons learned, the battles fought, and the triumph of perseverance.
With raw honesty and heartfelt storytelling, “THE GHOST AT THE TABLE” offers readers not only a deeply personal account of Mebane’s life but also a broader reflection on the struggles and victories that define the human spirit. His narrative captures the essence of determination, courage, and hope—making this memoir both timeless and inspiring.
"This book is about survival, but also about finding strength in the midst of chaos and believing in possibilities others may not see," said Mebane. “I want readers to walk away knowing they, too, can overcome the odds stacked against them.”
WP Publishing, LLC is honored to bring this remarkable memoir to audiences across the nation. “THE GHOST AT THE TABLE” will be available in paperback, and eBook formats exclusively through WP Publishing, and select independent bookstores, and online platforms.
Media Contact:
WP Publishing, LLC
Email: info@wppublishingllc.com
Media Kit: https://wppublishingllc.com/r-r-mebane-media-kit/
Kimbertly Jones
702-292-7982
wppublishingllc.com/
The Ghost at the Table
The Ghost at the Table is a gripping memoir of survival and self-discovery—tracing one man’s journey from the streets to success, revealing lessons in resilience, purpose, and transformation that inspire readers to rise above adversity and reclaim their power.
