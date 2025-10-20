WP Publishing Delivers Breakthrough Memoir "The Ghost at the Table," Strengthening Its Vision for Author Partnership and Control

The Ghost at the Table is a powerful memoir of survival, redemption, and transformation—tracing one man’s journey from the streets to the boardroom. Through raw honesty and vivid storytelling, it reveals the struggles, triumphs, and lessons that shaped a life defined by resilience, purpose, and faith. A story of overcoming adversity, reclaiming identity, and finding meaning beyond success.