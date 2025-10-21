Holly Care Center Awarded 2025 Bronze Commitment to Quality Award
Holly Care Center in Holly, Colorado, has earned the 2025 Bronze Commitment to Quality Award from AHCA/NCAL. One of nine Vivage-Beecan communities recognized this year representing more than half of Colorado’s honorees.
Holly, CO, October 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Part of a Leading Trend: Holly Care Center Among Colorado’s Top-Quality Honorees
Holly Care Center is proud to announce that it has received the 2025 Bronze–Commitment to Quality Award from the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL). This national recognition reflects Holly Care Center’s dedication to excellence in long-term and post-acute care.
The award is part of AHCA/NCAL’s National Quality Award Program, which honors facilities with a strong foundation for delivering high-quality care. It is the first of three progressive levels, marking a significant achievement and highlighting Holly Care Center’s commitment to providing excellent care.
“Winning the 2025 Bronze Award is a tremendous honor for Holly Care Center. Staff and residents are excited about this accomplishment and proud to be recipients,” said Amy Pierce, CEO of Holly Care Center. “We’re proud to be known for delivering quality care through our compassionate and skilled staff.”
Holly Care Center is one of nine communities within the Vivage-Beecan network to receive the Bronze Award in 2025, representing more than half of all honorees in Colorado this year. In contrast, just three Colorado communities earned this award in 2024, reinforcing the significant strides made across the network.
Applications are rigorously reviewed by trained examiners using the Baldrige-based performance criteria.
The award will be formally presented during the 2025 AHCA/NCAL Convention & Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada, this October.
About Holly Care Center:
Holly Care Center is a locally owned skilled nursing and rehabilitation community in Holly, Colorado, offering personalized care and services in a warm and supportive setting. As part of the Vivage-Beecan network, the center is committed to advancing wellness through compassionate, resident-centered care. For more information, please visit www.vivage.com/communities/holly.
About Vivage-Beecan:
Vivage-Beecan is a Glendale, Colorado-based company that provides administrative and consulting services to a network of independently owned skilled nursing facilities. We provide guidance and support for the facilities’ mission of striving to ensure residents receive the best available care quality.
For any comments or questions regarding services, positive feedback, complaints, litigation, reporting or how you can be supported in pursuing your organization's mission, please feel free to reach out and engage in a conversation.
Media Contact:
Branding@VivageBeecan.com
