New E.b. Hughes Film "State of Confusion" Starring Peter Greene, Begins Production in Late 2026
New Jersey based film production company, EBFilms, LLC, has announced plans to shoot E.B. Hughes' 6th feature film in late 2026, tentatively titled "State of Confusion," starring veteran actor Peter Greene (Pulp Fiction, The Mask, City of Lies).
Atlantic City, NJ, October 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- E.B. Hughes, the New Jersey based writer/ director and founder of EBFilms, a New Jersey based Film Production company, responsible for the films "Exit 0" (2019), "Turnabout" (2016) and "The Long Way Back" (2021), will begin production on a new film entitled "State of Confusion," written and to be directed by Hughes, and starring Peter Greene Pulp Fiction, The Mask, City of Lies. Filming is set to begin in late fall of 2026. This will mark their 3rd collaboration together. Hughes described the story as a crime genre with elements of drama. "It's a script I feel strongly about, and within depicts a father/ son relationship that is quite strained, and goes into some dark waters." Filming will take place in and around the Cape May, NJ area, and also parts of New York. Hughes also mentioned he currently has a new film in post production slated for release in 2026, and is also shooting another project in spring of 2026.
Contact
EBFilms, LLCContact
Eric Hughes
609-287-5242
Eric Hughes
609-287-5242
Categories