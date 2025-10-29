New Distribution Deal Will Ship RadHash to 10,000 Users Globally
RadHash and Cloud Underground are partnering to deliver the first hybrid infrastructure stack designed for software sovereignty and data ownership. The integration of Hash aiOS with the Underground Nexus Stack empowers enterprises to build and deploy AI-native systems anywhere while maintaining full control of their assets, uptime, and IP.
New York, NY, October 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- RadHash today announced a strategic partnership with Cloud Underground to integrate the Hash aiOS into the Underground Nexus Stack, giving builders and enterprises a fully independent way to build, deploy, and run AI-driven applications across any environment.
The collaboration connects RadHash’s distributed, AI-native operating system with Cloud Underground’s zero-trust, hardware-agnostic infrastructure. The result is a self-hosted hybrid architecture that allows teams to deploy software on their own hardware, across multiple clouds, VM, or entirely offline — maintaining full control over their codebase, data, uptime, and performance.
How It Works
Platform Integration
Hash aiOS ships directly with the Underground Nexus Stack, connecting RadHash’s complete build-and-distribution system with Cloud Underground’s independent infrastructure layer. Non-technical founders can build, deploy, and operate production-grade software systems without external dev-ops or third-party cloud services.
Unified Build & Distribution Environment
Hash aiOS comes pre-loaded with integrated payments, billing, identity, data, deployment services, public/private marketplaces, usage-based metering, multi-tenancy, and 100 + tools and components for building and scaling software. Through the integration, these capabilities now run natively on the Underground Nexus Stack — enabling creation, hosting, and monetization from one secure, sovereign environment.
Composable Architecture
Hash aiOS provides a modular system for building full-scale applications: composable interfaces, secure segmented workspaces, and role-based access built into the operating layer. Applications built on Hash aiOS deploy seamlessly to private, hybrid, or offline environments through the Underground Nexus Stack with a single click.
Ownership & Governance
Unlike traditional low-code or SaaS builders, Hash aiOS gives users full access and ownership of their codebase. Running on Cloud Underground’s zero-trust framework, builders retain complete custody of their software, data, and deployment environment — combining independence with enterprise-grade governance.
Key Aspects of the Partnership
Unified Stack – Hash aiOS ships natively within the Underground Nexus Stack, extending orchestration and deployment capabilities for both ecosystems.
Hybrid Deployment Model – Builders can deploy anywhere — local servers, hybrid cloud, or air-gapped systems — without reliance on a single provider.
AI-Native Application Layer – Hash aiOS delivers an intelligent, composable foundation that integrates data, identity, payments, and orchestration.
Operational Resilience – The combined stack mitigates risks from centralized outages, ensuring continuous uptime and control.
Expanded Reach – Connects Cloud Underground’s 10k + builder community with RadHash’s Startupverse™ across 35 + countries and 30 + industries.
Why It Matters
Centralized clouds are efficient but fragile. Outages, lock-in, and cost creep have pushed companies toward infrastructure they can directly control.
By pairing Hash aiOS with the Underground Nexus Stack, RadHash delivers the flexibility of the cloud with the assurance of ownership — a hybrid approach built for the next generation of AI-driven software companies that value autonomy.
“Cloud Underground provides the infrastructure foundation; Hash aiOS brings the intelligence and ecosystem that run on it,” said Lorde Astor West, Founder & CEO of RadHash. “Together we’re proving that independence and simplicity can coexist.”
“Integrating Hash aiOS into the Underground Nexus Stack gives our 10k+ builders new freedom to deploy powerful apps anywhere, without compromise,” said Laura Anderson Riley, CEO of Cloud Underground.
Significance
This partnership validates RadHash’s distributed architecture and expands its distribution through Cloud Underground’s global community. The integration positions RadHash at the forefront of hybrid AI infrastructure — a market accelerating as enterprises demand greater autonomy, uptime, security, and cost control in AI deployments.
About RadHash
RadHash develops Hash aiOS, a self-hosted, AI-native operating system that empowers non-technical teams to build, deploy, and monetize software without surrendering IP or data. Hash aiOS powers the RadHash Startupverse™, a global ecosystem of builders, funders, and operators across 35 + countries and 30 + industries.
Learn more at radhash.ai.
Contact
RadHash Ltd.Contact
Lorde Astor West
878-723-4274
https://radhash.ai
