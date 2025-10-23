Prima Facie Bistro & Market Celebrates Its 1st Anniversary with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
Parkville, MO, October 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Prima Facie Bistro & Market proudly announces the celebration of its First Anniversary Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, from 4:00–5:00 PM. The event will take place at the Bistro, located in the heart of Parkville, and will mark a milestone year of community, creativity, and culinary excellence.
Guests, local dignitaries, and community partners are invited to join owners Leon and Heather Versfeld and their dedicated team as they commemorate a successful first year in business. The celebration will include a special ribbon cutting, complimentary small bites, and a signature anniversary drink, showcasing the innovative spirit and hospitality that have made Prima Facie a Parkville favorite.
Since opening its doors in 2024, Prima Facie Bistro & Market has quickly become a cornerstone of Parkville’s dining scene—known for its sophisticated yet welcoming atmosphere, seasonal menus, and dedication to local ingredients. Beyond the bistro’s refined dining experience, the adjoining market continues to offer artisan products, gourmet provisions, and a space for community connection.
“We’re deeply grateful for the incredible support we’ve received from Parkville and beyond,” said Heather Versfeld, co-owner of Prima Facie. “This celebration is about honoring the people who have made this first year so special—our guests, our team, and our community.”
The Ribbon Cutting Ceremony will be hosted in partnership with the Parkville Area Chamber of Commerce and EDC and Northland Chamber of Commerce.
Event Details:
Date: Wednesday, October 22, 2025
Time: 4:00 – 5:00 PM
Location: Prima Facie Bistro & Market
12 East 1st Street, Parkville, MO 64152
All are welcome to attend and celebrate this milestone with the Prima Facie team.
For media inquiries or additional information, please contact:
Media Contact:
Heather Versfeld
Prima Facie Bistro & Market
Contact@PrimaParkville.com
816.716.1097
PrimaParkville.com
