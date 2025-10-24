New Path Counseling Welcomes Child Therapist Kymberly Caddell to Gretna Location
Gretna, NE, October 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- New Path Counseling is pleased to announce the addition of Kymberly Caddell, LCSW, as our new child therapist serving families in our Gretna office. Kymberly steps into this role following the dedicated service of Kierstin Sensor, who has been with the practice for 2.5 years and is now pursuing new opportunities for professional growth.
Kymberly brings over 15 years of experience working with children, families, and schools. She is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker and Licensed Mental Health Practitioner working on completion of a PhD in Educational Psychology (specializing in Child Development and Learning Sciences) from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln. Her expertise spans youth mental health, restorative practices, ADHD, autism spectrum disorders, trauma-informed care, and family systems support.
She has led large-scale youth development programs impacting hundreds of families, trained educators and clinicians across Nebraska, and even helped create a therapeutically focused summer camp for children with behavioral and emotional needs. Families can expect her to blend research-based insight with a compassionate, approachable style that meets children where they are.
Beyond her direct clinical work, Ms. Caddell is also the founder of Building Resilient Minds, a company that partners with schools and youth-serving organizations to build environments that promote mental health and well-being for both youth and adults. Her experience equipping teachers, leaders, and staff with practical, trauma-informed strategies means Gretna families will benefit from a therapist who not only supports children individually but also understands how to strengthen the systems that surround them — from classrooms to communities.
“We know transitions can feel uncertain for parents and kids, especially when it comes to therapy,” said Mandy Blankenship, owner of New Path Counseling. “Our priority is continuity and trust. Dr. Caddell’s deep knowledge of child development and her track record of empowering families make her a natural fit for our Gretna community. She’s here to ensure that every child who walks through our doors continues to feel supported and understood.”
New Path Counseling is confident that her arrival will enrich the clinic’s services and provide fresh opportunities for children to thrive emotionally, socially, and academically.
About New Path Counseling:
New Path Counseling is a Nebraska-based group practice dedicated to supporting individuals, couples, and families through compassionate, evidence-based therapy. With a team of licensed clinicians across multiple specialties, New Path Counseling provides mental health services tailored to the unique needs of our community.
Mandy Blankenship
402-302-0211
newpathnebraska.com
