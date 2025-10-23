Oksana Management Group Launches Exciting New Licensing Program, Empowering Entrepreneurs Nationwide

Oksana Management Group, Inc. (OMG) announces its transition from franchising to a licensing model launching in January 2026. The new program offers partners more flexibility, lower costs, and greater independence while leveraging OMG’s proven brand in tutoring, language, music, and art education. CEO Oksana Kolesnikova says the shift expands access to quality enrichment programs and empowers entrepreneurs to grow within OMG’s innovative network.