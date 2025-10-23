Oksana Management Group Launches Exciting New Licensing Program, Empowering Entrepreneurs Nationwide
Oksana Management Group, Inc. (OMG) announces its transition from franchising to a licensing model launching in January 2026. The new program offers partners more flexibility, lower costs, and greater independence while leveraging OMG’s proven brand in tutoring, language, music, and art education. CEO Oksana Kolesnikova says the shift expands access to quality enrichment programs and empowers entrepreneurs to grow within OMG’s innovative network.
Los Angeles, CA, October 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Oksana Management Group, Inc. (OMG), a leading provider of enriching management solutions including academic tutoring, foreign language instruction, and music and art education, announces a strategic transition from its franchising model to a licensing model, officially launching in January 2026. This new model offers partners increased flexibility, reduced entry costs, and the ability to leverage OMG’s well-established brand and educational expertise with fewer operational constraints.
Enriching management solutions at OMG encompass a broad range of personalized educational programs aimed at inspiring and developing students from kindergarten through 12th grade. The company’s offerings include academic tutoring, diverse language instruction (Spanish, Italian, French, and more), as well as premium music and art lessons, all delivered by highly vetted instructors. This holistic approach enriches student learning experiences and prepares young learners for academic and creative success.
The licensing program benefits potential partners by minimizing operational risk, allowing greater entrepreneurial freedom, and enabling access to a proven business licensing framework designed for scalability and sustained success. Licensees will receive comprehensive materials, empowering them to deliver OMG’s quality enrichment programs while growing their own ventures within a respected brand ecosystem.
“Oksana Management Group’s shift to licensing aligns with our mission to expand access to exceptional educational programs while empowering entrepreneurs with more adaptable and cost-effective business licensing opportunities,” said Oksana Kolesnikova, CEO/co-Founder of OMG. “We are excited to offer a licensing structure that supports innovation, collaboration, and growth, ensuring lasting impact for students and partners alike.”
About Oksana Management Group, Inc.
Based in Los Angeles, California, OMG specializes in delivering exceptional enrichment programs that transform educational experiences for students across academic, linguistic, and artistic disciplines. Founded by internationally acclaimed pianist and educator Oksana Kolesnikova, OMG is dedicated to fostering passion for learning through innovative and personalized solutions while supporting a nationwide network of tutors, educators, and entrepreneurs. OMG’s forward-thinking approach positions partners for success in an evolving marketplace.
For more information, visit www.oksanamanagementgroup.com/licensing or contact mgmt@oksana-k.com
Media Contact:
Alex C., PR Dept.
OMG, Inc.
323-533-8623
