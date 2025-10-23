A Lifestyle Community for Collectors, Connoisseurs, and Entrepreneurs, Building on of the Finest Quality Car Condominium
Introducing Concours D'Elegance Texas, an exclusive enclave luxury lifestyle condo meticulously crafted for the discerning automotive aficionado, entrepreneur, or business. This groundbreaking Luxury Car Condo development offers a collection of bespoke luxury car condos, providing the aficionado with unparalleled spaces to securely store, meticulously maintain, and elegantly showcase their prized automotive collections, live and work here which makes Concours D Elegance unique!
Austin, TX, October 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Concours D'Elegance Texas to Create a Premier Luxury Lifestyle Development in Texas
A Distinctive Lifestyle Community for Collectors, Connoisseurs, and Entrepreneurs, Building a High-Quality Car Condominium Community.
Concours D'Elegance Texas today announced its official launch, unveiling plans for a private, mixed-use lifestyle community on Lake Travis. As the only project of its kind allowing ownership to be used as a true live-work development, this exclusive enclave is poised to set a new standard for collectors, discerning enthusiasts, and entrepreneurs, creating a premier luxury lifestyle development in the State of Texas.
Moving beyond the concept of a simple storage condo or "man cave," Concours D'Elegance Texas is a thoughtfully designed community. It is designed as a destination where a passion for the automobile and other prized collectibles converges with a notable network of individuals and capital.
"This represents a new level of quality. We are not just building luxury suites; we are creating a focused community for a network of high achievers," said Gregory Hilz for developer Devcon Partners, LLC. "This is a private enclave where our members can blend their professional and personal lives, operating a prestigious business address one moment and enjoying a panoramic sunset from their private retreat the next."
Each of the 105 flexible suites is designed to function as both a sophisticated private retreat and a prestigious business address. This model offers significant efficiency for individuals constantly on the move, combining quality luxury living with the energy of a professional network. The community is purpose-built for auto collectors, racing teams, and entrepreneurs, as well as the professional services—from legal and finance to wine and jewelry—that support them.
Key Project Features:
Residences: 105 Luxury Suites (1,500-6,000 sq. ft.) and two 7,000 sq. ft. Penthouses.
Pricing: Ranging from $442,500 to $2,049,000.
Location & Views: 25 mins from Downtown Austin; panoramic city, lake & hill country views.
Access: Private Lake Travis access with several marinas minutes away.
Amenities: 5,000 sq. ft. Luxury Owners Club, helipad, state-of-the-art security, view balconies, and available rooftop decks.
Concours D'Elegance Texas is enhancing the collecting experience, enabling owners to showcase their collections within a sophisticated live-and-work community where high standards of excellence meet automotive and entrepreneurial passion.
About the Concours D'Elegance Texas Leadership Team Concours D'Elegance Texas is a private, mixed-use lifestyle community developed by a partnership of seasoned entrepreneurs.
Gregory P. Hilz, Principle Managing Partner of Devcon Partners, LLC, has been an active real estate entrepreneur and developer since the 1980s. His extensive portfolio includes the successful delivery of over 3,000 hotel units, 15,000 multifamily units, and 2 million sq. ft. of retail across Texas, Colorado, and California. His institutional expertise is further informed by his recent tenure as Executive Vice President of Development at Mapletree Investments, part of Temasek’s (S$434B net portfolio value) global real estate arm.
Mr. Kerzon Nickens is a successful entrepreneur with a history in technology and high-revenue service companies. After a long career as an executive at AT&T, he founded and successfully exited his own telecom company via a sale to a major competitor. He has since built a diverse investment portfolio, including Nationwide Trucking and Bedrock Stone & Design. Bedrock Stone & Design, which currently operates on the project's property, has generated over $100 million in revenue, highlighting the site's proven commercial value.
Media Contact:
Gregory Hilz EMM, Devcon Partners, LLC
512-815-5047
www.concoursdelegancetexas.com
