A Historic Milestone: Life Chiropractic College West Celebrates the Investiture of Dr. Peter J. Kevorkian as Its Fourth President
Hayward, CA, October 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, October 10, 2025, Life Chiropractic College West proudly hosted the Investiture Ceremony of Dr. Peter J. Kevorkian, D.C., formally recognizing his appointment as the institution’s fourth President. The event marked both a moment of celebration and a powerful symbol of the college’s enduring purpose and future direction.
Held on the Life West campus, the ceremony gathered a remarkable community of students, alumni, faculty, family, global chiropractic leaders, elected officials, and distinguished guests from across the country and around the world. From the warm welcome at the Board of Regents Meet & Greet to the moving closing bagpipe recessional, the day was filled with heartfelt tributes, powerful speeches, and an unmistakable sense of unity and momentum.
“An investiture is more than a tradition—it’s a declaration of vision,” said Dr. Jimmy Nanda, Chair of the Board of Regents. “Dr. Peter leads with clarity, compassion, and an unshakable commitment to service. He’s exactly who we need at this pivotal moment in chiropractic education.”
Honoring Legacy. Embracing the Future.
With a theme of purpose, progress, and philosophy, the ceremony reflected Life West’s foundational values—To Give. To Do. To Love. To Serve.—while spotlighting the institution’s renewed mission to shape the future of chiropractic through innovation, service, and global leadership.
The ceremony featured a lineup of esteemed speakers, including Dr. Ron Oberstein (Past President, LCCW), Dr. Judi Campanale, Dr. Martin Rosen, Dr. Irene Gold, and Dr. Justin Ohm, along with Dr. Kevorkian’s beloved wife and chiropractic partner, Dr. Patti Giuliano. Each brought personal reflections and professional insight into the legacy Dr. Kevorkian now steps into as President.
Greetings and tributes came from across the profession, including leaders from Life University, Texas Chiropractic College, New Zealand College of Chiropractic, Sherman College of Chiropractic, numerous leaders of chiropractic organizations, and more.
About Dr. Peter J. Kevorkian
A globally respected chiropractor, educator, and speaker, Dr. Kevorkian brings over four decades of clinical, educational, and leadership experience to Life West. He and Dr. Giuliano built one of the most impactful family chiropractic practices in the world. Known for his heart-centered philosophy, infectious joy, and deep roots in service and mentorship, Dr. Kevorkian now brings that same passion to the helm of Life West.
In his inaugural address, Dr. Kevorkian shared a message of unity and challenge: “We are the custodians of a sacred trust—to keep chiropractic grounded in its philosophy while evolving its delivery and reach. This institution is ready to lead that charge, and I am honored to walk with you into that future.”
About Life Chiropractic College West
Founded in 1976, Life West is a world-renowned institution committed to delivering chiropractic education with excellence, purpose, and heart. Guided by the principles of Lasting Purpose and committed to innovation, research, and cultural authority, Life West prepares the next generation of chiropractors to transform humanity through service.
Special Thanks
We extend deep gratitude to the entire Life West community for making this event extraordinary—from the organizers and staff to the alumni, students, faculty, and guests who came together to honor this historic moment. Together, we continue to write the story of chiropractic with love, leadership, and lasting purpose.
About Life Chiropractic College West
Founded in 1981, Life Chiropractic College West is a leading institution dedicated to educating and training chiropractic professionals. With campuses in the San Francisco Bay Area and Bellevue, Nebraska, the college is focused on ensuring students graduate as practice-ready chiropractors, anchored by the school’s ethos of “give, do, love, serve.” The “Life West Advantage” includes its Clinically Inspired Curriculum, which emphasizes increased hands-on experience, Early Clinical Experience, a commitment to Global Service Trip initiatives, and its industry-leading Chiropractic Preceptorship Program. Life West offers a Doctor of Chiropractic program and operates one of the most advanced chiropractic health centers in the country.
About Life Chiropractic College West
Founded in 1981, Life Chiropractic College West is a leading institution dedicated to educating and training chiropractic professionals. With campuses in the San Francisco Bay Area and Bellevue, Nebraska, the college is focused on ensuring students graduate as practice-ready chiropractors, anchored by the school’s ethos of “give, do, love, serve.” The “Life West Advantage” includes its Clinically Inspired Curriculum, which emphasizes increased hands-on experience, Early Clinical Experience, a commitment to Global Service Trip initiatives, and its industry-leading Chiropractic Preceptorship Program. Life West offers a Doctor of Chiropractic program and operates one of the most advanced chiropractic health centers in the country.
