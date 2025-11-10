Innov8League to Host Maiden Global Innovation Conference December 13
Seattle, WA, November 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Innov8League to Host Global Innovation Exchange Live on December 13, 2025
Innov8League, the global innovation platform connecting founders, investors, and industry leaders, announces its maiden Global Innovation Exchange Live conference, streaming virtually on December 13, 2025.
Themed “Building the Future: Innovation, AI, and the New Global Economy,” the one-day event will convene a diverse community of startups, aspiring founders, corporate innovators, and investors to discuss the future of innovation across Africa and beyond.
Attendees can expect startup pitch sessions, expert panel discussions on artificial intelligence, decentralized systems, and global collaboration, as well as networking opportunities to meet potential co-founders, backers, and global mentors.
The event will be hosted by Innov8League co-founders Ahmed Ogundimu and Akinyemi Iledare, who have built a vibrant community of innovators, technologists, and changemakers across three continents.
Ogundimu, founder of NGScholars and a Senior Product Manager at Amazon, brings deep expertise in logistics, product strategy, and scalable education and innovation models.
Iledare, an AWS Startup scout and ecosystem builder, brings experience from Black Ambition and sustainability-tech initiatives.
Recap of Startup Contest: Innov8League’s Momentum
In 2025, Innov8League hosted two successful innovation challenges, bringing together startups from over 10 countries. Notable winners and showcased included:
GreaseBoss, PharmaBin, Shimmer, and ExamAce.
The platform has also attracted support from world-class judges, including:
Ahmed Tijani – Operations & Supply Chain Leader, Amazon
Balaji Muthazhagan – Software Engineer, Pinterest
Martina Ononiwu – Global AI Consultant and Founder
Michael Olagbaju – AI and BIM expert in smart construction
Philip Adigwe – UK-based Performance Marketing Director
Their involvement reflects Innov8League’s growing reputation as a launchpad for early-stage ideas solving real-world problems through technology and creativity.
Looking Ahead: Join Innov8League Maiden Conference
With Innov8League Conference around the corner, the platform is expanding its reach by onboarding new mentors, global accelerators, funding partners, and ecosystem collaborators. The next phase will support thousands of youth and founders seeking to build high-impact startups across fintech, healthtech, education, climate, AI, and more.
Startups, judges, and sponsors interested in participating can sign up here:
Signup link: https://innov8league.com/how-it-works
For sponsorship, partnerships, or press inquiries:
Email: hello@innov8league.com
Website: www.innov8league.com
Innov8League, the global innovation platform connecting founders, investors, and industry leaders, announces its maiden Global Innovation Exchange Live conference, streaming virtually on December 13, 2025.
Themed “Building the Future: Innovation, AI, and the New Global Economy,” the one-day event will convene a diverse community of startups, aspiring founders, corporate innovators, and investors to discuss the future of innovation across Africa and beyond.
Attendees can expect startup pitch sessions, expert panel discussions on artificial intelligence, decentralized systems, and global collaboration, as well as networking opportunities to meet potential co-founders, backers, and global mentors.
The event will be hosted by Innov8League co-founders Ahmed Ogundimu and Akinyemi Iledare, who have built a vibrant community of innovators, technologists, and changemakers across three continents.
Ogundimu, founder of NGScholars and a Senior Product Manager at Amazon, brings deep expertise in logistics, product strategy, and scalable education and innovation models.
Iledare, an AWS Startup scout and ecosystem builder, brings experience from Black Ambition and sustainability-tech initiatives.
Recap of Startup Contest: Innov8League’s Momentum
In 2025, Innov8League hosted two successful innovation challenges, bringing together startups from over 10 countries. Notable winners and showcased included:
GreaseBoss, PharmaBin, Shimmer, and ExamAce.
The platform has also attracted support from world-class judges, including:
Ahmed Tijani – Operations & Supply Chain Leader, Amazon
Balaji Muthazhagan – Software Engineer, Pinterest
Martina Ononiwu – Global AI Consultant and Founder
Michael Olagbaju – AI and BIM expert in smart construction
Philip Adigwe – UK-based Performance Marketing Director
Their involvement reflects Innov8League’s growing reputation as a launchpad for early-stage ideas solving real-world problems through technology and creativity.
Looking Ahead: Join Innov8League Maiden Conference
With Innov8League Conference around the corner, the platform is expanding its reach by onboarding new mentors, global accelerators, funding partners, and ecosystem collaborators. The next phase will support thousands of youth and founders seeking to build high-impact startups across fintech, healthtech, education, climate, AI, and more.
Startups, judges, and sponsors interested in participating can sign up here:
Signup link: https://innov8league.com/how-it-works
For sponsorship, partnerships, or press inquiries:
Email: hello@innov8league.com
Website: www.innov8league.com
Contact
Innov8LeagueContact
Ahmed Ogundimu
+2347026467246
https://innov8league.com
Ahmed Ogundimu
+2347026467246
https://innov8league.com
Multimedia
Categories