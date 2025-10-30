SmartAdvocate Wins Five 2025 New Jersey Law Journal “Best Of” Awards

SmartAdvocate earned five 2025 New Jersey Law Journal “Best Of” awards, including Best Case, Document, Matter, Practice, and Docketing & Calendaring Software. Once again qualifying for the Hall of Fame in each category, SmartAdvocate celebrates a decade of excellence. Following record growth and innovations at its 2025 user conference, it remains the industry’s most trusted, fully integrated case management platform.