SmartAdvocate Wins Five 2025 New Jersey Law Journal “Best Of” Awards
SmartAdvocate earned five 2025 New Jersey Law Journal “Best Of” awards, including Best Case, Document, Matter, Practice, and Docketing & Calendaring Software. Once again qualifying for the Hall of Fame in each category, SmartAdvocate celebrates a decade of excellence. Following record growth and innovations at its 2025 user conference, it remains the industry’s most trusted, fully integrated case management platform.
Melville, NY, October 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- SmartAdvocate, the award-winning legal case management software built by and for law firms, is proud to announce that it has once again been recognized by the New Jersey Law Journal as a top performer in multiple categories in the publication’s annual “Best Of” survey.
This year, SmartAdvocate took home five honors in several highly competitive categories, further cementing its position as the go-to solution for firms seeking the most powerful, flexible, and fully integrated legal case management platform available today.
SmartAdvocate was recognized for:
· Best Case Management Software
· Best Document Management Solution
· Best Matter Management System
· Best Practice Management Software
· Best Docketing & Calendaring Software
In addition to this year’s five wins, SmartAdvocate also qualifies for Hall of Fame recognition in each of these categories, a distinction reserved for companies that have ranked among the best for at least three consecutive years. SmartAdvocate has now dominated these categories for a decade.
“We’re incredibly proud to be recognized again by the New Jersey Law Journal and by the firms that use SmartAdvocate every day,” said Allison Rampolla, SVP of Sales & Marketing at SmartAdvocate. “These awards reflect the hard work and innovation that go into every release — and the continued trust our clients place in us to power their practices.”
From advanced automation and customizable workflows to robust reporting, integrations, and document management tools, SmartAdvocate continues to set the industry standard for what modern legal technology can achieve. This latest recognition follows a significant year of growth for SmartAdvocate. Coming off their recent SmartAdvocate Connect 2025 user conference, held in Marco Island, FL - they set a record for number of firms attending, launched a CLE-eligible spotlight session, added a new tiered learning format, with breakout training tracks based on user experience, and expanded their Ask the Expert sessions, which allowed users to book time with SmartAdvocate staff to get tailored advice and guidance.
SmartAdvocate thanks the readers of the New Jersey Law Journal for their ongoing support and looks forward to another year of innovation and excellence.
About SmartAdvocate
SmartAdvocate is a fully customizable, powerful, browser-based case management system designed to meet the unique needs of today’s litigation firms. The software has repeatedly been recognized as the Best Case, Matter, and Practice Management Software by the NY, NJ, and the National Law Journals.
About SmartAdvocate
